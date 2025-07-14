Skip to content
Legends of Amberland III: The Crimson Tower is Coming to PC Soon

PRESS RELEASE – July 14, 2025 – Silver Lemur Games has announced that the third installment of the Amberland saga is in development. The Legend of Amberland series started in 2019 and is a contemporary spin on retro dungeon crawlers.

Part III will be released on Steam and GOG, and later on Nintendo Switch and possibly other consoles. The game is perfectly playable on Steam Deck (as all other parts of the series), and also run flawlessly on Linux and Mac via emulation/compatibility layer.

Planned release: late 2025 / early 2026.

Below is a trailer for Part II to give gamers a taste of what to expect in the next installment. 

