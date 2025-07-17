KRAFTON to Reveal Trailer For inZOI’s First DLC at Gamescom Opening Night Live

PRESS RELEASE – July 17, 2025 – KRAFTON, Inc. today announced plans to reveal its trailer for inZOI’s first DLC during gamescom Opening Night Live (ONL), the opening show of the world’s largest gaming convention, gamescom 2025, held in Cologne, Germany.

The trailer will introduce ‘Cahaya,’ inZOI’s vibrant new map inspired by Southeast Asia’s tropical cities. Players will be able to enjoy a dynamic life simulation experience on the dual island setting, exploring self-sustaining activities like farming and fishing on the main island, or enjoying leisure and relaxation on the resort island. The game’s enhanced customization and realism features also take inZOI’s simulation experience to another level.

ONL is the official pre-show event of gamescom, serving as a global stage where major game developers reveal their latest titles and updates, and drawing a great deal of attention from gamers around the world each year. Last year, the show attracted nearly 40 million viewers on- and offline. This year, ONL will take place on August 19, on the evening before gamescom 2025 officially begins.

Following the ONL reveal, KRAFTON will operate an interactive booth at gamescom from August 20 to 24, where inZOI fans can dive into Cahaya with hands-on demos, various on-site programs, and gift-winning events.

inZOI launched in Early Access on Steam in March, quickly capturing players’ hearts worldwide and surpassing one million cumulative sales within its first week. The upcoming DLC marks the next phase in KRAFTON’s plan to expand content in inZOI, as well as further engage with the global community.

