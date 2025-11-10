Kingston Fury Pushes Storage Limits With New 8 TB Renegade G5 SSD

Kingston Fury announces new 8 TB Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 SSD



Read speeds up to 14,800 MB per second and write speeds up to 14,000 MB per second



Designed for demanding workloads including gaming and professional media creation

Kingston Fury Expands Renegade G5 Line With 8 TB Capacity

Kingston Digital Europe Co LLP has introduced a new high-capacity option for its Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD lineup. The latest addition brings an 8192GB model to the product family. The company describes this release as a full capacity PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD designed for users who require advanced performance.

This SSD is intended for professional workloads such as high resolution video editing and 3D rendering. The company also highlights gaming as a key segment that can benefit from the larger capacity. Kingston states that this model allows users to store more games and media without compromising system responsiveness.

“Whether for work or play, users need more power and space,” said Liny Cheliyan, Business Manager – Prosumer Flash and SSD Kingston EMEA. “We’re happy this 8TB addition to Kingston FURY Renegade G5 SSD can provide high-power users and hardware enthusiasts both.”

The Renegade G5 8 TB model uses a PCIe Gen5 x4 controller paired with 3D TLC NAND flash. The company lists sequential speed performance up to 14,800 MB per second for reads and up to 14,000 MB per second for writes. The drive is built to deliver endurance and high IOPS performance for intensive applications.

Kingston Claims Market Leading Performance In High Capacity PCIe 5.0 Storage

Kingston positions the Renegade G5 8 TB as one of the fastest high capacity PCIe 5.0 SSDs available today. Only a limited number of consumer storage products have reached similar speeds. The company notes that competitive offerings from other manufacturers have hit the 14,900 MB per second mark in select configurations, yet few are available at this capacity with balanced read and write performance.

Existing enthusiast SSDs in the 8 TB category have typically topped out near 13,400 MB per second for write speeds. Kingston states that it has surpassed this limit with the Renegade G5 8 TB through the use of advanced controller technology and high density NAND.

Kingston previously offered the Renegade G5 series in 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB capacities. The 8 TB version was confirmed earlier in the year, with the company indicating a planned launch in November. Kingston has not yet disclosed pricing or a specific release date. The product is expected to carry a premium cost due to its capacity and performance characteristics.

The SSD uses the Silicon Motion SM2508G controller. Silicon Motion has promoted this controller as more power efficient than competing options. Phison, whose controllers appear in some rival high performance drives, has disputed those claims.

Kingston does not present a comparison but emphasizes the drive’s speed and efficiency balance. The company frames the product as a solution for power users who require maximum performance and storage headroom in a compact M.2 form factor.