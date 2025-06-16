HTC VIVERSE Now Supports All Major WebXR Game Engines, Ushering in a New Era of 3D Content Creation

PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – VIVERSE, the leading 3D content distribution platform, now supports all major WebXR game engines for VIVERSE Worlds.

As immersive storytelling and content creation head towards a projected $58 billion by 2030, the need for an open, engine-agnostic platform is more critical than ever. VIVERSE is the only platform to support the most widely used game engines without proprietary tools – making it the premier destination for hosting and discovering 3D content.

From seasoned developers to no-code creators, VIVERSE makes it easy for anyone to build, deploy and monetize immersive experiences on the open web.

Empowering Creators on All Major WebXR Game Engines

This update empowers creators to seamlessly bring their 3D content, like games and interactive experiences, to VIVERSE Worlds: the go-to platform for hosting and sharing 3D content online. Through their engine of choice, creators can use the tools that best suit their needs.

The VIVERSE Worlds platform supports Unity WebGL, Three.js, React-Three-Fiber, PlayCanvas, Babylon.js, A-Frame, Godot, and is investing in collaborative activations with proprietary tool makers like Niantic 8th Wall and Wonderland.

VIVERSE launched VIVERSE Worlds in February and the Creator Program in March to support 3D artists worldwide with compensation for their art.

Game Engine Industry Leaders Shared Their Comments on The Viverse World News

Bela Bohlender, WebXR Developer, Three.js and React-Three-Fiber: “The VIVERSE Team understands the potential of an open, immersive web and is rapidly creating the platform and infrastructure that enables creators to bring it to life. I’ll be doing my best to bring these opportunities to the creators inside the three.js and R3F community.”

Jonathan Hale, Wonderland Engine: “We’re proud to support VIVERSE’s diverse creator ecosystem by ensuring creators can focus on innovation and creation, without performance constraints, thanks to Wonderland Engine.”

Announcing VIVERSE Studio

VIVERSE Studio is a streamlined dashboard for uploading, managing, and tracking 3D worlds and games. Creators can publish their games and immersive experiences to VIVERSE by uploading a ZIP file of the WebXR content they built. Creators can also deploy directly from their desktop terminal, favorite AI tools, or CICD pipelines using the new VIVERSE CLI tool – no matter what WebGL game engine they used to make it – and access key metrics like views and playtime all in one intuitive interface.

VIVERSE is also launching a beta of their free game services SDK compatible with any engine. It includes Account, Avatars, Leaderboards, Matchmaking, and Networking, with more features to come. SDK Keys and App IDs are accessible directly from VIVERSE Studio.

Additionally, VIVERSE Studio introduces enhanced user profiles with customizable banners, profile images, bios, social links, and video hosting for sharing content and trailers.

Supporting the Open Source Web

VIVERSE recognizes the vital role of the open-source community in driving innovation within the immersive web. To further enhance support for creators, VIVERSE Worlds is proud to announce its sponsorship of key open-source projects, including Three.js and React-Three-Fiber.

This direct support will contribute to developing and improving these powerful tools, ultimately leading to better integration and enhanced capabilities for creators building content for VIVERSE.

“It’s our core mission to provide an agnostic approach to game engines, tools, and deployment,” said Andranik Aslanyan, Head of Growth, HTC VIVERSE. “We actively support open-source communities and believe the future of the industry depends on giving developers the freedom to build with the tools and platforms they choose. Broader adoption for 3D immersive content will come from empowering that creative flexibility.”

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier Extended Reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware; VIVEPORT platform and app store; VIVE Enterprise Solutions for business customers; VIVE X, a US$100M VR business accelerator; and VIVE ARTS for cultural initiatives.

About VIVERSE

VIVERSE is an open and user-centric 3D place that connects people from all walks of life to a boundless virtual world. We strive to empower as many people as possible to explore, work, and play in a safe environment. VIVERSE provides an array of tools and services for individuals, creators, corporations, and developers to build and explore in this immersive space.