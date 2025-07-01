Hooded Horse Teams Up With Ubisoft And Unfrozen on Heroes of Might And Magic: Olden Era

PRESS RELEASE – July 1, 2025 – Hooded Horse has announced that it has come to an agreement with Ubisoft and Unfrozen to serve as publisher for Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era, which is due to release Early Access on PC later this year.

Developed by Unfrozen, the studio behind fantasy tactical RPG Iratus: Lord of the Dead, this is the next entry in the legendary turn-based tactics franchise set in a mysterious new continent. Featuring new factions, biomes, and creatures, the lands of Jadame have been referenced but never explored in the main Heroes of Might and Magic series.

“Heroes of Might and Magic is a legendary series, one that has a place in the hearts and childhoods of many gamers,” said Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender in a joint press release. “We’re honored to be teaming up with Ubisoft and Unfrozen on this project.”

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era already has been wishlisted ​over ​600,000​​ times on Steam, putting the game in the top 50 most wishlisted upcoming titles.

Chief Publishing Officer at Ubisoft, Alain Corre said his company is thrilled to welcome Hooded Horse aboard to support the next chapter of Heroes of Might and Magic. “Their passion for the franchise and strong connection with strategy communities make them the perfect complement to Unfrozen’s creative talent. Together, we’ll reignite Heroes of Might and Magic and bring players to exciting, unexplored realms.”

The Unfrozen team is also looking forward to working with Hooded Horse on the project and look forward to bringing the game to fans from all over the world.

“The entire Unfrozen team is very excited that Hooded Horse is joining the project,” says Unfrozen CEO Denis Fedorov. “We firmly believe that their expertise, combined with Ubisoft’s legacy, will allow us to make Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era truly successful and introduce the game to even more fans of tactical turn-based strategies from all over the world.”

About Hooded Horse

Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games, including Manor Lords, Against the Storm, ENDLESS Legend 2, Old World, Norland, and 9 Kings.

About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, and Tom Clancy’s The Division.

About Unfrozen

Established in 2016 by industry veterans, Unfrozen is composed of team members who have previously worked on popular games such as League of Legends, World of Warcraft, and Disciples 3. Their first game, Iratus: Lord of the Dead was released in April 2020 and sold over 500,000 copies.