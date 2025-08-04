Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 Brings Time Travel, New Characters, And a City of Revelry

Honkai: Star Rail’s next major update, Version 3.5 “Before Their Deaths,” lands on August 13. The update kicks off the second half of the Amphorean storyline, taking players deeper into the game’s mythic sci-fi world. With new characters, a fresh map, major narrative turns, and events filled with food, drinks, and identity crises, the Trailblazer’s journey is far from over.

This time, players will join Cyrene on a leap a thousand years into the past. The destination is the ancient world of Okhema, a land once ruled by Imperator Cerydra. With danger looming and the weight of history pressing in, it’s clear this journey will test even the most seasoned Trailblazers.

“Trailblazers will encounter new companions, confront fresh enemies and events, and witness old friends in entirely new forms,” HoYoverse said in a press release and continued: “Hysilens and Cerydra will also make their long-awaited debut as playable characters, joining players in the next leg of the Amphorean trailblazing expedition.”

As HoYoverse continues to expand the game’s universe, this update strengthens Honkai: Star Rail’s status as a major player in the mobile and cross-platform RPG space. Its accolades from Apple, Google, and The Game Awards are more than just shiny trophies. They reflect a title that keeps evolving.

A Tale of Fire, Memory, And Consequence

Version 3.5 doesn’t just push the story forward, it rewinds it in dramatic fashion. Following the Trailblazer’s promise to Phainon and the latter’s fiery retaliation against Nanook, the plot now shifts focus to rescuing Amphoreus. That mission takes Trailblazers back to an ancient era known as Eternal Recurrence, a time locked in cycles of repetition and forgotten conflict.

The central narrative introduces Imperator Cerydra, a pivotal figure from Okhema’s past. She once held the Law Coreflame and initiated the first Flame-Chase Journey. Players will explore her reign, legacy, and complex role in the broader cosmic tale.

Returning to the past means reckoning with it. Trailblazers will relive and reshape events that ripple through the present, raising questions about fate, leadership, and whether the past should ever be repeated.

Hysilens And Cerydra Join The Fight as New 5-Star Allies

Two new 5-star characters enter the battlefield in Version 3.5. Each brings a unique combat style and personality to the Trailblazer’s team.

Hysilens is a Physical-Type character aligned with the Path of Nihility. She leads the holy city’s knights and thrives in teams that focus on damage over time (DoT). Her Ultimate creates a battlefield Zone where each instance of enemy DoT triggers an extra one from her. The Zone also weakens enemy ATK and DEF, making her a potent force for attrition-based teams. Even her basic attacks and skills have a chance to apply random DoTs, further compounding her synergy.

“Hysilens excels when paired with characters who specialize in DoT,” the studio said and added: “Her Skill also increases the DMG enemies take, boosting the team’s overall DMG output.”

Hysilens will help with boosting the team’s damage output.

Cerydra, on the other hand, follows the Path of Harmony and controls Wind-Type abilities. She’s a strategist shaped by chessboard thinking, supporting her allies through buffs and layered tactics. Her key mechanic, “Military Merit,” powers up an ally across turns, eventually allowing them to replicate skill effects. Her Ultimate damages all enemies while also charging her up for continued support.

“As the battle progresses, Military Merit levels up. The affected ally will gain increased CRIT DMG and All-Type RES PEN when using Skills and can even replicate their Skill effects, boosting the team’s overall DMG output.”

Cerydra contributes a bit of strategic play to your team with buffs and damage.

Stellaron Hunter Kafka and Silver Wolf will also return during the warp event phases of 3.5. Their inclusion gives both old and new players a shot at rounding out powerful teams for the challenges ahead.

A Revelrous New City And a Shape-Shifting Foe Await

With every major update, HoYoverse expands Honkai: Star Rail’s universe. Version 3.5 introduces Styxia, dubbed the City of Infinite Revelry. It’s a new map offering players a look into a place where celebration and mystery go hand in hand.

But revelry has its price. Players will face off against Lygus, a new antagonist whose true identity is anything but stable. He constantly shifts between two forms, adding tension to every encounter. As the confrontation escalates, the layers peel back, revealing secrets with major implications for the story’s future.

Styxia, the City of Infinite Revelry.

“The story will reach a turning point as Trailblazers face off directly against Lygus, an enemy who constantly shifts between two distinct forms. As the battle intensifies, his true identity and hidden motives may slowly be revealed.”

This setting and boss design continue the game’s trend of blending spectacle with depth. Styxia might sparkle, but beneath the festivities, danger simmers.

More Than Combat: Restaurant Management and Drink Mixing Return

Beyond combat, Version 3.5 offers two quirky and engaging limited-time events that focus on creativity and social storytelling.

The “Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant” event places Trailblazers in charge of running a restaurant in Aedes Elysiae. Partnering with the Chrysos Heirs, players will cook, serve fairies, and renovate a dilapidated venue into something worth bragging about. Resource management and charm are key to winning support and praise.

Meanwhile, “Old Brews & New Friends” revisits the drink mixing format at the Dreamjolt Hostelry. Trailblazers will don the apron once more as a guest drinksmith, crafting custom beverages and reconnecting with familiar characters in a cozy setting. It’s a break from high-stakes battle, offering warmth, humor, and a touch of nostalgia.

Relaxing with a drink after a long day of battles is now a bad thing.

A new voice toggle feature also debuts in this version, allowing players to switch between the in-game dub and original licensed voices for collaboration characters. This adds flexibility and immersion for those who care deeply about character expression.

Compared to earlier patches, Version 3.5 stands out for its narrative ambition and temporal complexity. Time travel is not new in RPGs, but Honkai: Star Rail uses it to deepen the lore rather than as a mere gimmick. The shift back to ancient Okhema gives longtime players new context for current conflicts.

The inclusion of Hysilens and Cerydra also marks a strategic shift. Where previous updates emphasized elemental burst or defensive synergy, these two characters double down on offensive layering and buff management. This reflects an evolving meta and a growing sophistication in character design.

Against other turn-based mobile RPGs like Fate/Grand Order or Epic Seven, Honkai: Star Rail continues to set itself apart with its commitment to high production values, deep worldbuilding, and live-service storytelling.