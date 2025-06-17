Holdfast: Nations At War Out July 9, 2025 on Xbox And Playstation

PRESS RELEASE – June 17, 2025 – Anvil Game Studios has announced the release of Holdfast: Nations At War onto consoles.

Prepare to give ’em steel. Holdfast will be released on July 9 with full crossplay support and be available on the Xbox Series S/X and the PlayStation 5/Pro with over 150+ players all battling it out across various devices.

Features

The Holdfast Community – Holdfast is more than just a game, the community provides an extra experience through the many role-play features and proximity voice chat. It brings role-players, regiment (clan) members, casual gamers, and those who are here just for the untimely funny moments together.

Battle Across Eras – Engage in large-scale battles across multiple eras. Ram the shot and fire impressive displays of coordinated volleys in the Napoleonic Wars or take to the frontlines of WW1 and charge at the officer’s whistle to death or victory. Embark aboard warships from the golden age of sail and take to the seven seas. Bombard the beaches of historic Gallipoli with the mighty dreadnaught.

Charge into battle with a young Napoleon.

Battlefield Roles – Steadfast men in the ranks and take lead as an officer, fire devastating musket volleys while standing shoulder to shoulder, support the fight from the rear with artillery, command naval vessels, ride to glory on horseback or give ‘em steel with bayonet equipped. A grand selection of 27 classes to play with. Every class comes with its own traits and abilities which are crucial for the team’s success.

The Dreadnaught wasn’t your average cruise ship – it had a lot of cannons.

Customisation and Progression – Battle-hardened soldiers can cosmetically display their feats through Holdfast’s player progression and customisation mechanics. Select from 100+ unlockables featuring customisable heads, unique backpacks, specialised muskets and melee weaponry or cheer for the Emperor with various gestures and shouts.

The cavalry is an efficient assault on the enemy’s troops.

Warring Nations – Take the King’s shilling or fight for the Emperor in smoke-filled Napoleonic field battles. Declare allegiance to the British Empire, French Empire, Kingdom of Prussia, Russian Empire, Austrian Empire or the Kingdom of Italy. Head over the top with the Central or Allied Powers and strive for dominance on trench-ridden battlefields of the Great War.

About The Community

Holdfast exceeded all expectations since releasing onto PC and Early Access all the way back in 2017 and now we’re looking forward to a new era of Holdfast and players who have yet had the chance to sink their teeth into what this game and community has to offer. The community is the beating heart of the game and encouraging player to player interaction and roleplay will forever remain a forefront of the development.



