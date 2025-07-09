Holdfast: Nations At War Brings Massive Crossplay Warfare to Consoles

Holdfast: Nations At War, the beloved multiplayer war simulator from Anvil Game Studios, has officially deployed onto consoles. As of July 9, players on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, and Steam Deck, can all join the same battlefield thanks to full crossplay support. With battles of more than 150 players and multiple historical eras in play, this is not just a port. It is an invitation to total war.

The console release brings Holdfast’s unique blend of historical warfare and roleplay-driven community to a much larger audience. This is a game where the musket smoke is thick, the cavalry charges are loud, and the player banter – via proximity voice chat – is often hilarious and unscripted. It is a chaotic, cinematic, and community-fueled experience unlike anything else in the genre.

“Holdfast exceeded all expectations since releasing onto PC and Steam’s Early Access all the way back in 2017 and now we’re very proud to be welcoming in a new era of Holdfast and players who have yet had the chance to sink their teeth into what this great game and community has to offer,” Anvil Game Studios said in a press release.

Whether storming trenches in World War I, firing broadsides from the deck of a sailing warship, or forming up Napoleonic lines under your regimental colors, Holdfast puts immersion and teamwork at the forefront. And with 27 distinct battlefield classes and over 100 customisation options, it lets every player leave their mark.

More Than War: A Battlefield Built on Community

Holdfast has always been more than a shooter. Its community is one of the most devoted and dynamic in gaming. From roleplayers simulating command chains to casual players joining for sheer fun, the atmosphere is what makes every match feel personal and unpredictable.

With in-game voice chat tied to proximity and regiments acting like clans with historical pride, Holdfast promotes interaction beyond typical combat games. It becomes a stage for spontaneous theatre, disciplined drills, and chaotic improvisation. On console, this spirit remains fully intact, creating a social sandbox on the frontlines of history.

Utter chaos as Fort Schwartz gets assaulted by more than 100 players.

Steam user El Chupacabra described gameplay as fun with weapons and uniforms being historically accurate, but the real kicker is the community: “The very best of Holdfast: the community. Whilst Holdfast is really an insane asylum and some players are just hilarious af, there is zero toxicity and just pure, honest fooling around and having fun together.”

Customisation also plays a big role. Players earn progression unlocks that include unique heads, backpacks, muskets, melee weapons, and even gestures and shouts. You might scream for your Emperor one moment and be hurled skyward by a cannon blast the next.

A Game of Eras: Napoleonic Lines to Trench Warfare

Holdfast spans several periods of warfare. The Napoleonic mode offers shoulder-to-shoulder musket volleys, cavalry charges, and artillery support. The Age of Sail mode puts players aboard massive warships, engaging in high-seas combat. Then there’s the grim industrial horror of WW1, where players charge across no man’s land at an officer’s whistle.

The variety of roles is just as wide. You can take the King’s shilling as a line infantryman, command artillery crews, steer naval vessels, ride horseback into glory, or simply give them steel with a bayonet. Every role contributes to the team’s success, and switching between them keeps gameplay fresh.

Sometimes you need to bring a warship to the party just to show who’s boss.

Maps range from open fields to trenches, from sea battles to urban warfare. Each setting encourages different tactics and team dynamics, and every round feels like a mini-epic with real stakes and hilarious outcomes.

How Holdfast Holds Its Own in The Genre

Holdfast: Nations At War joins a genre that includes tactical shooters like War of Rights, historical simulators like Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and roleplay-heavy mods for games like Arma 3. But it manages to carve out its own space through a distinct focus on real-time interaction, humor, and variety.

Unlike War of Rights, which focuses tightly on American Civil War realism, Holdfast expands across multiple eras and allows for both discipline and chaos. Where Bannerlord offers single-player dynasties and AI-heavy battles, Holdfast keeps every soldier human, ensuring each moment is unpredictable and multiplayer-driven.

Compared to Mordhau or Chivalry 2, Holdfast trades deep melee mechanics for broader role-based teamwork and period authenticity. It is not about who can parry fastest. It is about who can rally the troops, hold the line, and turn the tide through coordination.

Just another day in the trenches for this WW1 officer, with nothing to see in the background.

On consoles, where historical multiplayer games are rarer, Holdfast may now stand as the definitive large-scale warfare sandbox. Its identity is not built on graphical realism or competitive ranking. It is built on the noise, the confusion, the commitment, and the joy of players embracing history in all its absurdity.

“I will never regret buying Holdfast. It’s most likely one of my favorite games with the most retarded, yet funny, community. I don’t usually have time to play it, but when I do I play for hours,” Leon Bagration wrote on the game’s Steam page.

A New Era Begins for Holdfast on Console

Holdfast started its campaign on Steam Early Access in 2017. Eight years later, it has reached a new milestone with a multi-platform release that remains faithful to the game’s original spirit. The console launch marks a new chapter, not only for the game, but for the community that built it.

Anvil Game Studios has been clear: player interaction and roleplay will remain central to Holdfast’s future. Whether you’re charging with a sword, sailing under heavy cannon fire, or shouting orders into a chaotic trench, this is a game that thrives on its players. It is unpredictable, theatrical, and endlessly fun.

A typical day of the British attacking Fort Christina.

For console players craving something different, something historical, social, and spectacular, then Holdfast stands ready. And it’s bringing hundreds of fellow comrades along to the battlefield.