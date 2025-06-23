Hitoshi Sakimoto Celebrates 40 Years in Games With 40+ Soundtracks on Streaming

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – Legendary composer Hitoshi Sakimoto and Basiscape Records are pleased to kick off the celebration of a most momentous occasion: Hitoshi Sakimoto’s 40th year anniversary writing music for videogames.

Sakimoto got his start in games at age 16 and has scored over 400 titles since then. He worked on FINAL FANTASY TACTICS as a freelancer and then was hired at Square Enix to work on Vagrant Story, after which he became independent and worked on FINAL FANTASY XII before founding Basiscape in 2002 to serve as a hub for game developers and creators.

While 2026 will officially mark his 40th year in games, the team at Basiscape Records is starting the celebration early but making available 46 works on streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon, among others.

While fan-favorite soundtracks to Valkyria Chronicles, Wizardry, and Unicorn Overlord are included, there are many lesser-known RPG titles as well as three exclusive streaming launches for MyTale, World End Eclipse, and Saihate no Babel. All 46 soundtracks are available for streaming today.

“It’s hard to believe it has been 40 years since I began my journey as a composer,” reflects Sakimoto. “I’m truly grateful for the many opportunities I’ve had to create music, and for the continued support of everyone who has listened to and shared my work. Exploring the role of music in games has been a deeply fulfilling path, and every project has taught me something new. As I look ahead, I hope to keep discovering new sounds, new stories, and new ways to connect through music.”

Featured Titles

MyTale Original Soundtrack [NEW]

World End Eclipse Original Soundtrack [NEW]

Saihate no Babel Original Soundtrack [NEW]

Unicorn Overload Orchestral Album〜Atlus x Vanillaware Works〜 [NEW]

Caravan Stories: Academy of Magic Original Soundtrack

Battle Champs Original Soundtrack

Wizardry Variants Daphne Original Soundtrack

Sword of Convallaria Original Soundtrack (coming August 2025)

Unicorn Overload Acoustic Arrange Album

Unicorn Overload Original Soundtrack

Mist Train Girls Original Soundtrack (Japan Only)

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Original Soundtrack

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Remix & Arrange Album -The Branched-

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Orchestral Album〜Atlus x Vanillaware Works〜

The Mystic Tower Griffon Original Soundtrack

Caravan Stories Original Soundtrack Vol.1〜8

Grand Kingdom Original Soundtrack

Metal Saga ~Wilderness Ark~ Original Soundtrack

Dragon’s Crown Original Soundtrack

Dragon’s Crown Pro Original Soundtrack

CRIMSON SHROUD OST

Baroque Original Soundtrack

Odin Sphere Original Soundtrack

ODIN SPHERE LEIFTHRASIR Original Soundtrack

The “DENPA” MEN FREE! Original Soundtrack

Maji de Watashi ni Koishinasai! A Music Collection

Maji de Watashi ni Koishinasai! S Music Collection

Grand Knights History Original Soundtrack

Tekken Blood Vengeance Original Soundtrack

Terra Diver / Soukyugurentai Original Soundtrack (Japan Only)

Opoona Original Soundtrack

Valkyria Chronicles Original Soundtrack

Valkyria Chronicles 2: Gaillia Royal Military Academy Original Soundtrack

Valkyria Chronicles 3 Original Soundtrack

Valkyria Chronicles piano pieces

Muramasa: The Demon Blade Series

Kumatanchi Original Soundtack

About Hitoshi Sakimoto

Starting his career in the underground videogame making communities in Japan where he often developed his own software to write music, Hitoshi Sakimoto has gone on to establish his signature sound that has earned him worldwide recognition as one of the top composers working in videogames.

After working in-house with Squaresoft and Square Enix earlier in his career on titles including Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XII, he went on to found Basiscape Co., LTD, a full-service audio destination that has worked on a number of titles, from Muramasa and Odin’s Sphere to arrangement albums for Etrian Odyssey and the Mega Man series.

Sakimoto himself has scored titles as diverse as Gradius V, Breath of Fire V: Dragon’s Quarter, and the Valkyria Chronicles series.

About Basiscape Records

Basiscape Records was founded in 2009 as the official label of renowned composer Hitoshi Sakimoto and his Basiscape composition team. The first release was the Kumatanchi Original Soundtrack in 2009 and the most recent the Unicorn Overload Orchestral Album〜Atlus x Vanillaware Works〜 in 2025.