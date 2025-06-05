HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition Now Available for Nintendo Switch 2

PRESS RELEASE – June 5th, 2025 – IO Interactive, the independent video game developer and publisher behind, among others, the internationally acclaimed HITMAN franchise, has released HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The launch title for Nintendo’s latest system delivers the most complete collection of the legendary immersive stealth series to date, running natively on the new console.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition compiles all missions and modes from the original World of Assassination, including Contracts, Freelancer, Elusive Targets, and more. Expanding upon the base game’s 100+ hours of stealth action, the Signature Edition also incorporates the HITMAN 2 Expansion Pack, the HITMAN 3 Deluxe Pack, and the Seven Deadly Sins Pack, providing a vast amount of replayable content.

HITMAN World of Assassination – Signature Edition will receive the same regular content updates as the other platforms, with upcoming roadmaps adding new Elusive targets, Challenges, Featured Contracts, and more.

HITMAN fans around the world can tune into IOI Showcase on June 6 at 6 pm PDT, via IOI’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels, which will feature can’t-miss updates from the realm of IO Interactive and IOI Partners during the livestream.

HITMAN World of Assassination is also available on PlayStation 4, 5, and VR2, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.