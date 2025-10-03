Hellreaper Brings Angelic Sacrifice And Brutal Action To A New Dark Fantasy World

Awesome Games Studio reveals Hellreaper, their new dark fantasy action-platformer



Players control a fallen angel reborn as the mystical executioner Hellreaper



Features include brutal combat, relics, progression, and procedurally blended levels



The game is already available to wishlist on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation

Awesome Games Studio Returns With A Darker Vision

Awesome Games Studio, known for Yet Another Zombie Survivors, is shifting from zombie swarms to celestial warfare with Hellreaper. The studio’s last game earned over 11,000 Very Positive reviews on Steam, a milestone that set high expectations for what comes next.

The trailer highlights a mix of fast combat, gothic fantasy design, and a sharp tone that stands apart from the studio’s earlier work. This is not just another survival game. Hellreaper is a narrative-driven action-platformer that takes a supernatural premise and ties it to an apocalyptic struggle between Heaven and Hell.

“Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II are taking center stage lately – and rightly so. But once you’ve finished them, it’s time to add something new to your wishlist. Hellreaper could be exactly that,” Awesome Games Studio said.

The Fallen Angel At The Center

Players take the role of a former angel, sacrificed by Heaven to become Hellreaper. This transformation is not one of choice but necessity, an act of desperation to restore balance against Hell’s corruption.

The character’s powers are born from tragedy, with combat mechanics designed to emphasize speed and intensity. The trailer leans heavily on this theme, presenting Hellreaper as both executioner and cursed figure.

Hellreaper’s backstory is not too different from Spawn.

While the tone is serious, the developers have added unexpected quirks, such as a promise of cats. It is a small detail, but one that signals the studio’s tendency to break tension with humor, similar to Polish Bloober Team and their latest hit Cronos: The New Dawn, where petting cats can lead to upgrades.

Features That Shape The Gameplay

Combat in Hellreaper is fast-paced and punishing, but the controls are designed to be responsive and approachable. This balance between accessibility and challenge is a cornerstone of the studio’s design philosophy.

Players will explore handcrafted levels that are enhanced through procedural generation, giving each run a mix of structure and unpredictability. Relics can be collected and combined, offering unique build opportunities with every playthrough.

Taking on bosses like Mother of the Forgotten may require a bit of tinkering with abilities.

Abilities will be unlocked over time, allowing for adaptability and experimentation with different playstyles. Permanent progression ensures that even failed runs contribute to long-term character growth.

A Studio That Listens To Players

Awesome Games Studio is a small team, but its community-driven approach has shaped both Fury Unleashed and Yet Another Zombie Survivors. The developers describe themselves as players first, and their games often reflect the balance between challenge and enjoyment that comes from direct feedback.

The decision to blend handcrafted levels with procedural elements, as well as the mix of grim tone with lighthearted details, reflects this philosophy. It is a design that recognizes player expectations while still leaving room for surprise.

The level of attention to detail in the environments is next level.

Hellreaper is still in development, but it is already available to wishlist on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation. On the back of the success of its latest game, the studio seems set to carve out a space with Hellreaper in the crowded action-platformer landscape.