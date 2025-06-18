Heist-focused Expansion for Empire of Sin Includes New Gangsters, Guns, And More

PRESS RELEASE – June 18, 2025 – Paradox Interactive, a developer and publisher of games for the whole gang, today released Empire of Sin: Hunt for Aurora, a new expansion for Paradox’s gangland strategy game. The DLC includes a new playable Boss from across the Atlantic, a new class of Gangster, new mission chains focused around a diamond heist, and even a loyal canine companion.

Hunt for Aurora is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Players who own the Premium Edition of Empire of Sin or the Expansion Pass can now download and play Hunt for Aurora at no additional cost.

In Empire of Sin: Hunt for Aurora, players will meet Robin Kray, the latest mob boss from across the pond, and his crime partner Sylvia Taylor, who bring their flair for the dramatic – and a taste for danger – to Chicago. Together, they’re chasing the famous Aurora diamond, and nothing will stand in their way. Ambitious mobsters can now try a new dual-wielding combat style and use Robin’s cunning leadership to leave a lasting mark on the city’s criminal underworld.

Features of Hunt For Aurora

The new Vanguard gangster class, specialists in melee and frontline combat, with versatile builds to suit your strategy.



The Dance Club racket, a new way to grow your empire.

The Lucky Companion, a loyal dog with uncanny good luck.

New Weapons including the High-power Prototype Pistol, Plains Rifle, Model 21 Shotgun, M1886 Sniper Fusil, Irma Submachine Gun, MP 28 Submachine Gun, and Brn. Vz. 26 Machine Gun – and new melee weapons such as the Chef’s Knife, Hunting Knife, Balisong, and more.

Four New Mission Chains comprising 14 missions in total, sending players on the hunt for the Aurora Diamond.

About Paradox Interactive

Paradox Interactive is one of the premier developers and publishers of strategy and management games for PC and consoles with players located all over the world but some of the biggest markets are North America, Western Europe and Asia.

The game portfolio consists of popular franchises such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders and Victoria. Paradox Interactive also owns the World of Darkness brand catalog.