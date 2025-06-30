Hardcore Zombie Shooter The Midnight Walkers Gets New Cinematic Trailer

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – Oneway Ticket Studio has revealed its cinematic trailer for The Midnight Walkers. A visual feast showcasing the deadly zombie-slaying routine of one of the game’s titular Midnight Walkers: Kill, sleep, loot, repeat.

Set in the grimy floors of the Liberty Grand Center mega-complex, players will fight their way through zombies, scavenging for gear and loot, before attempting to escape to safety in a deadly PvPvE and PvE experience that will push them to their limits. If they happen to fall to zombies, rival survivors, or deadly poison gas along the way, they’ll lose everything.

The Midnight Walkers Features

Explore a mega-complex overrun by extremely dangerous zombies – Liberty Grand Center has everything players need, including a Shopping Mall, Hospital, Casino, and, of course, fatal poison gas.

Gear up with the custom slayer’s arsenal – A variety of melee and ranged weapons includes Katanas, Sledgehammers, Shotguns, Bows, and more.

From encountering deadly zombies, mutated variants, and lethal bosses – From slow-moving Walkers and Crawlers, to mutated Acid-Spitters and Smashers, there’s so many gruesome ways to die.

The Midnight Walkers is due to launch on PC in early access in Q4, 2025 and on consoles in 2026.

About OneWay Ticket Studio

OneWay Ticket Studio is an indie game developer founded in 2023. Backed by a veteran team with more than 15 years of collective experience, the studio is creating its debut title, The Midnight Walkers – a tense extraction-FPS built to be equally rewarding in solo or squad play.