Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson Joins March of Empires as Unstoppable New Champion

PRESS RELEASE – June 16, 2025 – Gameloft, a global leader in multiplatform game development and publishing, is unleashing an epic new force upon the battlefield of March of Empires. In a ground shaking collaboration, legendary strongman and actor Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson is entering the fray as a powerful in-game Champion and Advisor – bringing his unmatched strength, fearsome presence, and commanding voice to the acclaimed mobile strategy game.



Best known for claiming the title of World’s Strongest Man in 2018 and for his unforgettable role as Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in Game of Thrones, Bjornsson now brings his larger-than-life persona to the world of March of Empires in a limited-time event packed with new content.



From June 16 to June 30, all players will be able to unlock Hafthor as a free Champion – a towering, battle-scarred warrior whose mere presence can turn the tide of war. He comes with faction-specific missions that challenge players to harness his brute strength and strategic might. As players advance, Hafthor transforms into a powerful late-game Advisor, offering hard-earned wisdom and guidance during the kingdom’s most perilous moments.



The event also includes the launch of Thor’s Mighty Challenge, a special Battle Pass loaded with rewards such as exclusive Hafthor-themed army cosmetics and rally march customizations that let players command with true dominance.



Beyond his role as a Champion and Advisor, Hafthor “The Mountain” Bjornsson will also support the game outside the battlefield, becoming a key figure in upcoming news and bringing his unmistakable presence to the wider world of March of Empires.



About Gameloft



Leader in the development and publishing of multiplatform games, Gameloft has established itself as a pioneer in the industry, creating innovative gaming experiences for 25 years. Gameloft creates games for all digital platforms, from mobile to cross-platform titles for PC and consoles.



Gameloft operates its own established franchises such as Asphalt, Dragon Mania Legends, March of Empires, and Dungeon Hunter, and also partners with major rights holders including LEGO, Universal, Illumination, Hasbro, Fox Digital Entertainment, Lamborghini, and Ferrari.



Gameloft distributes its games in over 100 countries and employs 3,000 people worldwide.