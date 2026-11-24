GTA 6 is now the most pre-ordered game of all time.

Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, is finally here after a 13-year wait. Before the game dropped on November 19, developer Rockstar already raised $1.45 billion in preorders before official release.

Over its first weekend, GTA 6 has made $2.36 billion in revenue. Sony and Microsoft have declared it as the most pre-ordered game of all time on their platforms. GTA 6 has also raked in 32.5 million orders, quadruple Cyberpunk 2077‘s pre-order record of 8 million copies.

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Leonida vs. San Andreas

When we last wrote about GTA 6, we talked about how its predecessor, GTA 5, made $1 billion in three days, making it the fastest entertainment product to reach that milestone. It feels fitting that GTA 6 is the game that surpasses this record, making more than double the money before launch weekend.

Leonida, the fictional world in which GTA 6 takes place, is arguably one of the best sandbox games of all time. Early reviews of the game talk about the exquisite detail and immersive world that the game offers.

Compared to San Andreas, where GTA 5 was set, Leonida is less chaotic, but richer and more responsive. Gamers are enjoying the unexpected slice-of-life adventures, and they’re also expressing solid support for the protagonist couple, Lucia and Jason.

The familiar life of anarchy and crime is still possible in GTA 6, but the game now has weight and health fluctuations, as well as an honor and reputation system ranking your criminality. These features, which players are comparing to Red Dead Redemption 2, add a layer of intricacy to the game.

Combat and storytelling have also been elevated, and the more responsive Wanted and Heat systems have also introduced frustratingly addictive friction to the new release.

GTA 6 is also a frontrunner for The Game Awards with eight total nominations, the most any title has racked up. The game is nominated for Game of the Year.

It’s in the running for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Art Direction, Best Score and Music, Best Audio Design, Best Performance (Manni L. Perez as Lucia Caminos), and Best Action/Adventure Game.

This highly anticipated game saw 12.5 million Americans take the day off just to play the game on launch day, with UK offices seeing a 17% increase in time-off requests on GTA 6‘s release date. This 17th addition to the Grand Theft Auto franchise is currently available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As of this writing, there is still no PC version for GTA 6, but we wrote about the most credible predictions on the system requirements you would need. There’s also speculation that GTA 6 may release on PCs in the first quarter of 2027.

Whether you’re already playing GTA 6 or if you’re still waiting on its PC release, you can still try our picks for games like GTA.