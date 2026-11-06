No PC, No Problem: GTA 6 Rakes in $750 million in Preorders

Nearly 8 million copies pre-ordered ahead of launch

Grand Theft Auto VI, or GTA 6, has amassed a whopping $751 million worth of preorders two weeks ahead of its launch date. Market data shows about 7.71 million GTA 6 online preorders so far, with that number likely to rise ahead of the game’s November 19 launch date.

Those numbers only record online pre-orders, not physical orders placed at a store, so the numbers may be even higher. It’s 290,000 more orders away from hitting Cyberpunk 2077‘s release record, despite having no PC version.

GTA 6 is about to be the 17th addition to the GTA franchise, and it’s available for preorder on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

No PC, no problem

Most of the preorders are for PS5, which has earned $559 million so far. Playstation accounts for 74% of total share, while Xbox orders made $192 million off their 26% preorder share.

There are still no PC preorders available for GTA 6, but we talked about the most credible predictions on the system requirements your PC would need to run the game. Even though GTA 6 is only available on consoles so far, it’s already showing that it can outperform its predecessors, making billions of dollars for developer Rockstar Games.

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For reference, GTA 5 made $800 million in its first 24 hours, and reached $1 billion in three days, making it the fastest entertainment product to reach $1 billion in history. It’s possible that GTA 6 blows past this record, given what we’re already seeing, but only time will tell once November 19 actually gets here.

Record-breaker

Since there’s still two weeks to go before GTA 6 officially drops, there’s a good chance the game will overtake the records set by its predecessor. GTA 5 made $800 million on its launch day in 2013, and it passed $1 billion in sales in three days, which makes it the fastest entertainment product in history to ever hit that sales mark.

GTA 6 is a mere $50 million away from meeting that target, and there’s still two weeks to launch day. Since its release, GTA 5 has sold more than 230 million copies. The other GTA games have also enjoyed huge commercial success, and we talk about them more in our complete series guide to GTA.

There’s still time left to order GTA 6, and you can use Eneba’s link to get 15% off. You’ll need up to 212 GB of free space on your device.

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In the meantime, check out other games like Grand Theft Auto that you can play ahead of GTA 6.