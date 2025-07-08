Greco-Roman Mythos Meets Futuristic Metroidvania in Somber Echoes 

PRESS RELEASE – July 8, 2025 – Independent game developers Rock Pocket Games and Lav Games announced today its action-adventure sci-fi metroidvania Somber Echoes is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

Following its successful debut on Steam, where it earned a ‘very positive’ user rating, the game now brings its acrobatic combat and mythic storytelling to a new audience, enhanced with console-specific optimizations and new content.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=6U38fByvjrc

Somber Echoes Gameplay Features

A Modern Console Metroidvania: Action packed side-scrolling gameplay, ideal for console players. Powered by Unreal Engine 5 players will embark upon a haunting journey through seven distinct districts, looming with decay, ruin and an eerie beauty. Every dark corner hides a story.

Greco-Roman Story: Inspired by Greco-Roman mythos, and sci-fi visuals, players explore a wrecked spacecraft in deep space that is overrun by extra-dimensional horrors.

Multiple Endings: Gameplay actions shape how the story ends, the more players explore and discover the entirety of the ship, the more choices there will be when deciding the fate of the Atromitos.

Challenges Mode: A new way to experience Somber Echoes designed to extend gameplay and provide players with intense, skill-based objectives beyond the core story experience, including boss fight and puzzle challenges with more content planned for subsequent updates.

Somber Echoes is a Greco-Roman inspired sci-fi Metroidvania set within the shell of the spacefaring vessel Atromitos, where divine ruin and cosmic rot intertwine. Awakened by primordial Gods and Goddesses, Adrestia ascends from ash and oblivion to hunt her twin sister Harmonia, now a mad architect of unmaking, through echoing halls and sanctums lost to time. Wield godlike wrath, uncover ancient sins, and carve your legacy into the bones of a dying world.

About Rock Pocket Games

Rock Pocket Games is an independent game development studio founded in 2008 and headquartered in Tonsberg, Norway. Specializing in crafting engaging and innovative video games, the studio has delivered over 30 titles across mobile, PC, and console platforms, including award-winning projects like Moons of Madness and Shiftlings.

About Lav Games

Lav Games is a game development studio focused on delivering high-quality co-development services and crafting original IP’s. The studio has contributed to a range of acclaimed AAA titles while building its own visually bold, artistically ambitious IP’s. The studio’s contributions include work on Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Insurgency: Sandstorm and several upcoming titles yet to be announced.