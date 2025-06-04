Grand Theft Animals Brings Open-World Mayhem to VR in The Most Chaotic Way Possible

PRESS RELEASE – June 5, 2025 – Get ready for one of VR’s wildest concepts yet: Grand Theft Animals, a brand-new open-world VR game launching in Early Access on June 12, where disorder reigns, citizens aren’t exactly human, and the only limit is how fast players can run from the law. This goofy crime sandbox invites players to cause chaos, chase cash, and stay one jump ahead of the law in a city that’s anything but normal.

Total VR Freedom – With a Side of Trouble

Grand Theft Animals puts players directly into the action, delivering a first-person crime spree built for virtual reality. Want to make money? Take on high-speed pizza delivery missions or just beat it out of people on the street.

Buy suspicious items from street vendors and brace for unpredictable side effects. Need wheels? Rent a car, ramp it onto a rooftop, and hope you stick the landing.

There are no rules here – just consequences.

Gameplay Features

Bankroll by Any Means

Beat, rob, and loot your way to financial dominance. Your fists are free. Your bail won’t be.

Buy Questionable Goods

Approach sketchy vendors to buy mystery items with chaotic in-game effects. The results are rarely legal, and never boring.

Cops Don’t Play

Causing too much trouble and players will have flashing lights on their tail. Get caught and go down – tased, jailed, and fined.

Looks like playtime is over.

Rent and Wreck Vehicles

Pick from a growing fleet of rentable rides – from janky sedans to overpowered sports cars. Use them to explore, escape, or absolutely ruin someone’s day.

Cosmetic Overload

Customize looks in ridiculous ways. From streetwear to surreal costumes, what a player wears says nothing about how dangerous they are.

Pizza Delivery Missions

Accept jobs from restaurants across the city and race against the clock.

Unpredictable, Unfiltered, Unapologetically VR

From explosive jumps to sketchy alleyways, Grand Theft Animals is built to embrace VR’s physicality and one’s inner troublemaker. Every bat swing, drift, and theft is controlled directly by the players – but beware of the consequences.

Every move you make, every skull you break, cops are watching you.

Roadmap Coming Early Next Week

The excitement doesn’t end there. Grand Theft Animals is thrilled to share their Official Roadmap early next week highlighting future additions to Grand Theft Animals. Get ready, it’s only going to get crazier from here.