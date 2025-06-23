Grand Strategy Game Gilded Destiny Joins Hooded Horse

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2024 – Hooded Horse isn’t done with June just yet, and it’s announcing another title joining a portfolio of world-class strategy and tactics games. Aquila Interactive’s Gilded Destiny is a grand strategy game set during the 19th century. Forge empires, incite revolutions, and reshape society in the definitive GSG of the Industrial Age.

Gilded Destiny allows players to take command of their chosen nation and lead it to glory through masterful diplomacy, sweeping industrialization, and decisive warfare. The world is a handcrafted map composed of over a million hexes that accurately reflect real-world biomes and terrain types.

This is not a flat earth; it is a world where countries are shown true to scale, where tactical positioning shapes a player’s every move, and global strategy takes on an entirely new meaning.

Other Highlights of The Game

Placing new cities, railways, and buildings directly on the map, wherever desired.

World editing and mod tools are planned for release. Including Steam Workshop integration.

An in-depth economic simulation featuring the intricacies of Supply & Demand across 50 goods.

Direct control over armies.

Iconic leaders to employ and appoint.

And much, much more.

“We’re very excited to have the chance to support Aquila Interactive,” says Hooded Horse CEO Tim Bender. “We love grand strategy games, and Gilded Destiny is shaping up to be one of the most exciting titles in the genre.”

“Partnering with Hooded Horse will gild the road ahead for Gilded Destiny, helping us to realize our vision for the game,” says Aquila co-founder Kenneth Mei. “With its living world, deep military and economic systems, and extensive modding capabilities, we intend for Gilded Destiny to deliver a grand strategy experience unlike any other. Hooded Horse’s approach is rooted in trust, transparency, and a commitment to bringing thoughtful, intricate games to a global audience, values that strongly align with our own.”

The aim is to localize the game from English into German, French, Spanish, Italian, Polish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Russian, Brazilian Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, and Japanese.

Gilded Destiny will be coming to PC via Steam Early Access.

About Hooded Horse

Hooded Horse is a publisher of deep strategic and tactical games with people and partners around the world. From the distant past of Manor Lords to the haunted woods of Against the Storm, its goal is to empower and support developers in doing what it does best: creating world-class experiences for their audiences.

Aquila Interactive

Aquila Interactive is a studio headquartered in London and Hong Kong, focusing on making immersive and complex strategy games. The growing team consists of talented and experienced developers and publishers from around the globe, each sharing a passion for innovating and elevating the PC gaming industry. Gilded Destiny is its debut title.