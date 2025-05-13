PRESS RELEASE – Gore Doctor Begins Therapy On Xbox: Psychological Horror Comes To Consoles

May 13, 2025 – Gore Doctor, a dark psychological horror game with gore and survival elements, is now available on Xbox Series. Players find themselves in a ruined institute where they must fight to survive and solve nightmarish puzzles. The game was previously released on PC and will launch on PS5 on May 27.

Gore Doctor was created by the independent Polish studio Salient Games. The title first debuted on PC in 2024 and currently holds a 93% positive rating. The console release is published by Ultimate Games S.A.

Fight for survival in a twisted institute

Gore Doctor is a first-person psychological horror game with dark graphics and an eerie soundtrack. The gameplay combines exploration, survival, combat, and puzzle-solving. Salient Games’ grim style doesn’t shy away from gore, claustrophobic tension, and brutal violence.

Players step into the decaying halls of an abandoned institute run by a deranged doctor who crosses every ethical line in a desperate attempt to save his terminally ill wife. The institute is crawling with grotesque creatures, born of the doctor’s obsession and despair.

In this chilling environment, players must fight for their lives while uncovering the institute’s horrifying secrets. Notes, documents, and forgotten artifacts scattered throughout the facility reveal the twisted story behind the doctor’s madness.

Gore Doctor – main features

Psychological horror experience.

Exploration and combat.

Nightmarish puzzles and brain teasers.

Dark graphics and atmospheric music.

Gore elements.