Ghost of Yōtei Sales Figures Estimated At Break-even After Two Weeks

Ghost of Yōtei sells 1.6 million units to customers in first two weeks



Critiques called for boycott ahead of release



Social media argues what success means

Industry Expert Says Ghost of Yōtei Has Grossed $130 Million Since Release

Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation are yet to share the official sales numbers of Ghost of Yōtei since the game released on Oct. 2, but according to industry experts the numbers are far from meeting expectations – reaching 1.6 million sold to customers according to Aliena Analytics.

The AAA-title has also failed to live up to the same success afforded its spiritual predecessor, Ghost of Tsushima, which was PlayStation 4’s fastest selling original IP with 2.4 million units sold globally in its first three days of sale back in July, 2020.

Mark Kern, a former video game executive who goes by Grummz online, said on X that he has insider information suggesting that Ghost of Yōtei has barely made enough in revenue to break even.

“I can tell you that Ghost of Yōtei has about 25% less users than Ghost of Tsushima (in its first month). That said, it has made back its dev budget, grossing around ($)130M,” he posted on X and continued: “Not a smash hit by any means (for AAA), but just enough to pay for itself and its marketing with some profit to spare.”

Pre-launch Problems Inspired Calls For Boycott

With weeks to go before Ghost of Yōtei launched, two separate issues caused players to immediately call for a boycott of the game online. Social media slammed Sucker Punch Productions and the studio’s lack of response only caused gamers to be more upset.

The first incident was when one of the studio’s employees went on Bluesky and decided to celebrate the political assassination of Charlie Kirk on Sept.10, 2025. Sucker Punch chose not to defend their staffer of 10 years and subsequently let her go.

“If standing up against fascism is what cost me my dream job I held for 10 years, I would do it again 100x stronger,” the former employee responded to her termination on Bluesky.

Next controversy surrounded Erika Ishii, the actress who plays Atsu, Ghost of Yōtei’s main character. Ishii posted on X in 2020 before she started working on the game that she and her wife consider themselves members of Antifa. Antifa is designated a domestic terrorist organization in the U.S. and is responsible for hundreds of millions in property damage from rioting and looting.

Social Media Kicks Up A Storm After Sales Figures Leak

There are still plenty of gamers who enjoy playing Ghost of Yōtei and they are not shying away from singing their praises. Still, those who say they enjoy the game are largely on Bluesky while its detractors are piling on their criticism on X

“Just unlocked the platinum. What a beautiful game. Erika Ishii’s performance was fantastic. Revenge stories can often feel a bit samey, but Yotei does enough to set itself apart. I love Atsu, & I’m a little sad it’s over,” said Carly on Bluesky.

On X the discussion is largely focused on the sales figures and not the game itself. While most commentators seem to understand that the sales figures are bleak at best, there are those who believe that just recouping an investment should be considered a massive victory for the studio.

“So it made back its money within the first week or two and profits? So it’s a success,” X user AnAppleaDay commented.

Ghost of Yōtei was planned to be one of PlayStation’s major exclusive releases this year. After around five years of work, and a budget of roughly $60 million for development, which excludes marketing and distribution, breaking even is not good for business.