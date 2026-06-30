World of Warships: Legends July Update Adds U.S. Destroyers and Independence Day Events

World of Warships: Legends’ latest update celebrates the 250th anniversary of American Independence Day with themed events and rewards.

latest update celebrates the 250th anniversary of American Independence Day with themed events and rewards. A new line of U.S. alternative destroyers has entered Early Access alongside new Premium ships.

has entered Early Access alongside new Premium ships. Players can also unlock the battleship Indiana through the new Pacific Hammer campaign.

Wargaming has released the latest update for World of Warships: Legends, introducing a range of new content inspired by the 250th anniversary of American Independence Day. The seasonal update combines limited-time celebrations with new ships, progression rewards, and a fresh campaign across the free-to-play naval combat game.

Alongside the themed event, players can begin unlocking a new branch of U.S. alternative destroyers in Early Access while working toward the Tier VIII Premium battleship Indiana through the latest campaign. Players looking to expand their fleet or speed up progression during the event can also use Doubloons to unlock Premium ships, Admiralty Backing, crates, and other content tied to the update.

The centrepiece of the update is a collection of limited-time activities celebrating 250 years of American Independence Day. Throughout the event, players can complete the Three Eras of Freedom Collection and progress through the Big Chief Calendar to earn exclusive rewards. Completing the daily Calendar grants Commander Ernest E. Evans, while additional Commander guises inspired by different periods of U.S. naval history can also be unlocked during the celebration.

Players will also earn a limited-time event currency called Independium by taking part in the war game’s update’s activities. The currency can be exchanged for a variety of exclusive rewards, including the Legendary Tier destroyer USS Burrows, themed camouflage based on different eras of American naval history, and skins for the new Early Access destroyers. The Independence Day event adds several new progression systems through daily objectives, collections, and reward tracks, giving players multiple ways to unlock exclusive content while the celebration is live.

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New Destroyers and the Indiana Campaign Arrive

The update also introduces a new line of U.S. alternative destroyers in Early Access. The branch includes Tier V Kane, Tier VI Hughes, Tier VII Osborne, and Tier VIII Christopher, each equipped with the new Advanced Radar mechanic. Advanced Radar periodically reveals enemy ship positions on the minimap whenever they enter range, even if they have not been directly spotted. The mechanic creates new tactical opportunities by allowing teams to gather battlefield intelligence and coordinate attacks more effectively.

Here’s a roadmap with a little extra bonus code treat.

Players can obtain the new destroyers through dedicated U.S. Alternative Destroyer Crates or via the Steel Eagles random bundle, which also includes the chance to unlock the Tier VIII Premium cruiser Cambridge. Rounding out the update is the Pacific Hammer campaign, which features 100 milestones spread across five weeks. Players who complete the campaign with Admiralty Backing active can unlock the Tier VIII Premium battleship Indiana, a South Dakota-class vessel equipped with powerful secondary weapons and a versatile selection of consumables, making it one of the headline additions in World of Warships: Legends’ latest seasonal update.