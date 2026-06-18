EA FC 26’s World’s Game Update Brings World Cup-Inspired Events, Rewards, and Tournament Content

The World’s Game Update is live now across EA FC 26 and runs alongside this summer’s international football tournament.

across EA FC 26 and runs alongside this summer’s international football tournament. Players can compete in a new 48-team international tournament featuring 53 licensed national teams.

featuring 53 licensed national teams. Festival of Football events, live challenges, rewards, and limited-time content will continue throughout June and July.

EA Sports has launched The World’s Game Update for EA FC 26, introducing a range of international football-themed content across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Kick Off, and standalone tournament play. The update arrived ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and is designed to mirror many of the formats and storylines unfolding in the real-world competition.

The headline addition is The World’s Game tournament mode, which launched on June 4. Inspired by the real World Cup format, the competition features 48 teams divided into 12 groups before progressing into a Round of 32 knockout stage and eventually the final. Players can choose from 53 fully licensed national teams, including all 41 nations participating in the real-world tournament alongside additional licensed countries.

The World’s Game Tournament Is Available Now

The update also expanded the authenticity of international football throughout EA FC 26. New stadiums including Gillette Stadium and BMO Field were added to the game, while additional national teams became available across multiple modes. Nations such as Indonesia, Cabo Verde, and Uzbekistan were highlighted among the playable teams added to the expanded international roster.

Standings will change to reflect the real World Cup.

Career Mode also received significant international football additions. Players can now participate in the International Men’s Tournament through Manager Career, while Player Career introduces new international ICONs and Heroes alongside tournament-themed objectives. New Live Starting Points and Manager Live Challenges allow players to jump into evolving scenarios inspired by international football storylines.

Outside of the tournament content, EA Sports also implemented gameplay balancing updates, PlayStyle adjustments, presentation changes, refreshed menus, and a range of quality-of-life improvements as part of the broader patch.

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Much of the update’s ongoing content is centred around Football Ultimate Team and the Festival of Football campaign. The event introduced a dedicated Event Hub, themed player items, Evolutions, objectives, and a new Token system that allows players to complete challenges and redeem rewards through a dedicated rewards store.

Players logging into EA FC 26 during the event period can earn a free Festival of Football ICON Pelé item, while additional rewards are available through seasonal objectives, event challenges, and campaign progression. The new Token system is intended to give players greater flexibility in choosing which rewards they pursue throughout the event.

An example of how Tokens work.

EA Sports also confirmed that international-themed Manager Live Challenges and Festival of Football campaigns will continue throughout the summer, closely following the progression of the real-world tournament. Additional themed content, rewards, and limited-time activities are scheduled to roll out across June and July as the competition progresses.

EA Sports has also outlined the upcoming schedule for Festival of Football: Journey of Nations, a series of themed Ultimate Team campaigns set to run throughout the summer. Each chapter focuses on a different aspect of international football and introduces new player items, objectives, Evolutions, and rewards tied to the ongoing tournament.

Greats of the Game is scheduled to run from June 19 to June 26 and will celebrate some of international football’s most iconic players. The campaign is expected to introduce new special player items and themed content inspired by legendary performances on the world stage.

National Icons will run from June 26 to July 3, focusing on players who have become synonymous with their national teams through standout performances across multiple international tournaments. Additional objectives, squad-building challenges, and event rewards are expected to accompany the promotion.

The Journey of Nations programme will conclude with The Finalists, which runs from July 3 to July 10. The final chapter is designed to coincide with the closing stages of the real-world tournament and will highlight players and nations that have made the deepest runs in the competition.