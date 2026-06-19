DAVE THE DIVER: In the Jungle DLC Launches With New Region, Story Content, Restaurant Management…and Film from Sharknado Studio

DAVE THE DIVER: In the Jungle is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

is available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. The expansion adds a new freshwater environment , storylines, characters, and restaurant management features.

, storylines, characters, and restaurant management features. Mintrocket has also released a live-action short film created in collaboration with The Asylum (Sharknado) to mark the launch.

Mintrocket has released In the Jungle, the latest expansion for DAVE THE DIVER. Available now across PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2, the DLC takes the popular adventure-management game beyond the Blue Hole and into a new freshwater setting.

The DLC introduces more than 10 hours of new content, including a new ecosystem, characters, quests, and management systems. Meanwhile, the launch is also being accompanied by a live-action short film produced in partnership with The Asylum, the studio behind cult creature features including Sharknado and Meth Gator.

In the Jungle Takes Dave to a New Freshwater Ecosystem

The expansion follows Dave as he travels inland to investigate a jungle lake and the communities that live around it. The new setting introduces a freshwater ecosystem filled with unique wildlife, ingredients, and resources that differ from those found in the base game.

Players will explore new underwater environments while uncovering mysteries connected to an ancient civilisation hidden beneath the lake. The expansion also introduces additional missions, storylines, and discoveries tied to the jungle region and its inhabitants.

“Where’s the water?”

Beyond underwater exploration, In the Jungle places a greater emphasis on building relationships with local villagers. Players can assist residents, earn their trust, and unlock new opportunities through quests and interactions as they become more involved in the community.

The DLC also expands the game’s management systems through the introduction of Bancho Grill. Rather than focusing on the seafood dishes served at Bancho Sushi, the new restaurant specialises in grilled freshwater cuisine, requiring players to gather ingredients and manage an entirely new menu built around the jungle setting.

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What’s Included Beyond the New Storyline

Alongside its new story content, In the Jungle introduces additional areas to discover beyond the central lake. Mintrocket said players will encounter ancient temples, unexplored forests, and other locations that expand the scope of Dave’s latest adventure beyond underwater exploration alone.

The expansion is designed for players who have completed the main DAVE THE DIVER story, although Mintrocket has also included an option allowing players to begin directly from the In the Jungle content without finishing the base game first.

The jungle setting introduces new creatures, ingredients, and progression systems, while interactions with villagers open up additional gameplay opportunities and rewards. According to Mintrocket, the expansion was designed to significantly expand the world of DAVE THE DIVER while maintaining the exploration, collection, and restaurant management gameplay that defined the original release.

Get your mitts on some licensed goodies through Silver Lining.

Physical editions of DAVE THE DIVER are also planned for later this year through Silver Lining Direct. The Complete Edition will include the base game and all released DLC, including In the Jungle, while a Collector’s Edition will add a range of physical extras such as art collectibles, pins, postcards, a keyring, and other themed merchandise. Both editions are currently available to pre-order for PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.