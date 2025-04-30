Game of Thrones: Kingsroad Launches Globally on May 21, 2025 For PC And Mobile

Netmarble and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have confirmed that Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, a new action-adventure RPG based on the popular HBO series, will launch on May 21, 2025. The game is scheduled for release across multiple regions, worldwide except for the Asian market which will have its own separate launch later this year.

The game will be available on PC as well as mobile devices on both iOS and Android. This cross-platform approach aims to make the title accessible to a wide player base, extending the Game of Thrones franchise to reach fans who can directly interact with the world of Westeros.

To mark the announcement, a new trailer was released highlighting some of the locations, characters, and gameplay mechanics that players can expect. The footage includes brief glimpses of iconic landmarks and well-known characters from the television series, reinforcing the game’s ties to the source material.

Gameplay Set in The World of Westeros

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad is an open-world RPG that draws heavily from the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire novels. Players assume the role of a member of House Tyre, a noble family created specifically for the game. The story is set during the War of the Five Kings, a period that allows for both original storytelling and interaction with established events from the series.

Exploration appears to be a key component of the experience, with players able to visit major locations such as King’s Landing, Highgarden, Castle Black, and the Wall. These settings are designed to reflect their depictions in the series, both in terms of visual fidelity and narrative context. The game’s open-world format allows for both main story progression and side quests across these areas.

Players can choose from three character classes: Knight, Sellsword, and Assassin, each with different combat mechanics and abilities. These options provide flexibility in how players approach both exploration and conflict. Netmarble has stated that the game will also include cooperative features, though details about multiplayer content have not yet been made public.

Familiar Faces And New Storylines

Characters from the HBO series will appear throughout the game, offering continuity for long-time fans. Confirmed appearances include Jon Snow, Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, and Varys. These characters are expected to play narrative roles aligned with their positions during the War of the Five Kings. Some will act as allies, while others may present obstacles depending on player choices.

The game does not follow the main characters as protagonists but instead allows players to interact with them through quests and cutscenes. This design choice enables the developers to tell a new story while maintaining the established lore of the franchise. Netmarble has not confirmed whether the original cast will reprise their voice roles, though early footage suggests some characters will sound similar to their television counterparts.

By focusing on a new house and storyline, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad avoids retelling events from the series while still being closely tied to it. This approach may appeal to both old and new fans who want familiar content and are looking for an original narrative in a fantasy setting.

Developed With Unreal Engine 5 For Cross-Platform Play

The game is built using Unreal Engine 5, which allows for enhanced graphical performance and cross-platform compatibility. According to Netmarble, this engine enables detailed character models, expansive environments, and real-time lighting effects across both PC and mobile devices. The use of Unreal Engine 5 is notable, as it positions the game alongside other high-profile releases using the same technology.

Performance optimization will be key, particularly for mobile platforms, where hardware capabilities vary significantly. Netmarble has not yet detailed minimum requirements or performance targets for each platform. However, the studio has indicated that the game will support regular updates to improve stability and performance post-launch.

Cross-platform functionality may be limited at launch, though the development team has stated that expanding connectivity across devices is a long-term goal. Whether this includes cross-save or cross-play features remains unclear, but additional information is expected closer to release.

Global Launch Signals a Major Franchise Expansion

With the launch of Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Netmarble and Warner Bros. are expanding the reach of the Game of Thrones IP into the live-action RPG market. While previous titles have explored different formats, including strategy and narrative games, this marks the franchise’s first large-scale, open-world RPG with real-time combat.

Netmarble’s existing portfolio includes several high-performing mobile and online games, giving the company a strong foundation in managing long-term live-service titles. The addition of a well-known IP like Game of Thrones could position Kingsroad as a flagship title in the company’s growing catalogue.

As the May 21 release date approaches, more details are expected regarding post-launch plans, regional availability, and community features. The game’s success will likely depend on its ability to deliver an immersive experience to gamers who are fans of the series.