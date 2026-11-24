The Game Awards nominees are here. How do they compare to Golden Joystick’s winners?
The Game Awards nominees are here. How do they compare to Golden Joystick’s winners?
Less than a week ago, The Game Awards (TGA)announced their list of nominees for Game of the Year 2026. We’ve taken a look at each of these games and why they’ve been nominated, but the winner won’t be crowned until December 10.
In the running, we have:
- 007 First Light
- CONTROL Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
TGA isn’t the only prestigious award ceremony for the gaming community. The Golden Joystick Awards also award games nominated for similar categories, and winners often overlap. Could Golden Joystick help forecast which title will win Game of the Year at The Game Awards?
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Golden Joystick’s Pick
Known as the ‘People’s Gaming Awards’, Golden Joystick saw its 45th year swept by one game. This title snagged game of the year, console game of the year, best game trailer, and even best lead performer.
Resident Evil Requiem was the huge winner at Golden Joystick this year. This survival horror masterpiece is split into two sections, where you play as Grace Ashcroft, and as Leon S. Kennedy. The game earned six nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including Game of the Year and Best Game Direction.
Could Resident Evil Win Game of The Year?
Even though Golden Joystick is a separate body from The Game Awards and usually awards its winners based on community picks, awardees from the two groups usually overlap. This time, a record-breaking 21 million gamers voted for their picks.
We listed this year’s Golden Joystick winners here.
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Game of the Year
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Resident Evil Requiem
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✅Also nominated at The Game Awards
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Console Game of the Year
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Resident Evil Requiem
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✅Also nominated at The Game Awards
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Best Multiplayer Game
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Meccha Chameleon
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✅Also nominated at The Game Awards
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PC Game of the Year
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Crimson Desert
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✅Nominated for Best Community Support at The Game Awards
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Best Soundtrack
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Dispatch
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❌Not nominated at The Game Awards
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Best Game Adaptation
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Iron Lung
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❌Not nominated at The Game Awards
Most of Golden Joystick’s game winners (except Peak) are also nominated at The Game Awards, including for game of the year, but winners for best music and best game adaptation weren’t even nominated at TGA.
For music and score awards, TGA nominated these contenders:
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
As for best adaptation, TGA nominated these series and movies:
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2
- Fallout Season 2
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
2025 vs. 2026
Last year, The Game Awards and Golden Joystick also had similar winners for games in 2025.
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Award
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The Game Awards
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Golden Joystick
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Game of the Year
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✅Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
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✅Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
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Best Game Adaptation
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❌The Last of Us: Season 2
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❌Arcane Season 2
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Best Multiplayer Game
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❌Arc Raiders (Peak nominated, but lost)
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❌Peak
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Best Soundtrack
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✅Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
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✅Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Last year, both Golden Joystick and The Game Awards loved Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Will they both agree on Resident Evil Requiem as game of the year 2026?
Games Like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Either way, you can get both games on Eneba. Stay tuned and keep checking back here for our updates on The Game Awards 2026, as well as our coverage for Game of the Year.