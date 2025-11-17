Gamdias Reveals New Athena M4M Series With Compact Design And Expanded Cooling Options

Gamdias introduces the Athena M4M and Athena M4M Wood as compact micro tower cases



Both models feature 3x Notus M1 fans and extensive mesh ventilation



The series supports connector hidden motherboards and a modular layout for easier builds



Front I/O upgrades and dual 360 mm radiator support expand performance potential

Gamdias Expands Its Micro Tower Lineup With Two New Models

Gamdias has introduced the Athena M4M Series, a compact case family designed to balance airflow performance and modern aesthetics. The lineup includes the standard Athena M4M with a mesh front and RGB accents, alongside the Athena M4M Wood which uses a natural wood finish. Both models align with the company slogan for 2025, Gaming Reimagined, and focus on delivering style and functionality in a smaller footprint.

The series is built around a perforated mesh front combined with additional vents on the sides and top. This layout aims to push consistent cooling efficiency across the chassis. The inclusion of 3x pre-installed 120 mm Notus M1 fans, two intake units in the front and one exhaust in the rear, is intended to ensure steady air pressure and low noise output.

“The ATHENA M4M Series redefines compact performance builds by offering maximum thermal efficiency, dual 360 mm radiator support, and a clean BTF-ready design in a minimal footprint,” said Stimson Wang, CEO of GAMDIAS. “The addition of the ATHENA M4M WOOD reflects our vision to blend technology with natural design elements, giving gamers more ways to personalize their setups.”

Keeping it cool with a single 120 mm fan.

Gamdias equips the Athena M4M model with an 8x port PWM ARGB fan hub to unify lighting and speed control. The symmetry of the black front fans is designed to blend with each case variant, emphasizing a consistent presentation while maintaining performance.

New Design Features Target Simplified PC Assembly

The Athena M4M Series uses a front mounted power supply layout with downward facing connectors to help streamline cable routing. An extension cable moves the final connection point to the rear, which provides easier access for builders and helps maintain a tidy exterior.

Support for connector hidden BTF motherboards repositions cable inputs to the rear of the board. This approach removes visible wiring inside the case, creating a cleaner look for internal components. A full power supply shroud helps conceal any remaining cables and is intended to keep the system appearance uniform.

Nearly all major panels on the chassis are modular and detachable. The side panels use a clasp mechanism to lift free without extra tools, while the top panel attaches with thumb screws. The case also includes a graphics card support bracket to protect larger GPUs from sag and to help ensure long term stability of heavy components.

Connectivity And Component Support Receive Notable Upgrades

The front I/O panel provides a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C port rated at 10 Gbps, 2 USB 3.0 ports, LED controls, and HD audio. These additions expand compatibility with modern peripherals and storage devices. Despite its small size, the case supports MicroATX and Mini ITX motherboards, offering flexibility for different system configurations.

The inside measurements for the compact series.

The Athena M4M Series accommodates dual 360 mm radiators, one at the top and one at the bottom. Graphics cards up to 395 mm and power supplies up to 150 mm are supported without compromising airflow. Storage options include 1x 3.5” drive and 1x 25” drive or a 2x 2.5” configuration.

Dust filters are installed on the top and side panels to help reduce particle buildup while preserving ventilation. These components are designed to extend system lifespan through improved filtration and a low maintenance layout.

Pricing For The Athena M4M Series

Gamdias sets the Athena M4M at $79.90 and the Athena M4M Wood at $89.90. Both models aim to deliver premium design elements at accessible price points for builders seeking compact hardware without sacrificing cooling or compatibility.