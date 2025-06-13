Galaktus Publishing Takes Arms of God, a Hellish Auto-Shooter from Dark Jay Studio, Under Its Wing

PRESS RELEASE – June 13, 2025 – Galaktus Publishing, an indie game publisher, today announced its partnership with Dark Jay Studio for the upcoming release of Arms of God. This dark-themed auto-shooter, inspired by titles like DOOM, Brotato, and Diablo, is set to launch in the first quarter of 2026.

The game has already garnered attention, earning 3rd place in the indie game category at this year’s Digital Dragons gala.

“Partnering with Galaktus Publishing is a significant milestone for us,” says Dominik Sójka, founder of Dark Jay Studio. “Arms of God has been a solo development journey for me, with countless hours poured into crafting every aspect of the gameplay by hand. This game was created from a genuine desire to make something unique, and with the backing of Galaktus Publishing, I’m confident we’ll achieve that.”

About Arms of God

Arms of God plunges players into a post-apocalyptic world, where they assume the role of one of the last surviving warriors of an ancient Templar order. Their mission: to battle relentless demonic hordes unleashed upon Earth – ironically, in the name of God by… the Church.

Players will journey through crumbling cityscapes, shadowy forests, and desolate suburbs, ultimately reaching the ruins of a once-sacred Cathedral to uncover the truth. The game offers a fresh take on the auto-shooter genre, blending a richly atmospheric gothic aesthetic with visceral, satisfying combat and a deep progression system.

Players can equip up to five weapons at once, all of which can be upgraded and combined freely to create devastating loadouts. Strategic character building, fast-paced gameplay, and a robust metaprogression system, centered on rebuilding the lost stronghold of the Templar Order – The Cathedral – add further depth to the experience.

“When I first saw Arms of God, I was amazed that a single developer was behind such an impressive-looking game,” says Mateusz Szukajt, CEO of Galaktus Publishing. “It’s exactly the kind of project we strive to support – ambitious, original, and fuelled by pure passion. The dark, immersive atmosphere, the inventive mechanics, and the dedication Dominik and Barbara bring to this title align perfectly with our vision for indie partnerships.”

Arms of God is scheduled for release in Q1 2026. In the meantime, the game will be showcased to the public at major industry events, including Gamescom in Cologne and the Tokyo Game Show.

About Dark Jay Studio

Dark Jay Studio, an independent team based in Gdańsk, Poland, and founded by a husband-and-wife duo, is behind the development of Arms of God. Dominik Sójka, the studio’s founder and an experienced developer known for his work on titles like Spectre Divide, The Beast Inside, and Book of Demons, is solely responsible for the entire development process – from concept, design, and storytelling, to creating graphics, 3D models, and programming, bringing all elements together into a complete game. Meanwhile, Barbara Sójka leads marketing and promotion efforts, ensuring Arms of God reaches the broadest possible audience.