Football Manager 2026 Community Still Upset With The Game One Month After Release

The worst Football Manager in the franchise is coming to Switch



The community is slowly dwindling and still upset



Touch version is not without criticism



PC version down to roughly 45,000 concurrent players on average

“Great Game Buried Beneath A Mountain Of Flaws”

It has been nearly a full month since the highly anticipated Football Manager 2026 released on Nov. 4 by Sports Interactive. While the latest installment in the franchise is expected to be released on Switch on Dec. 4, the community at large is still disappointed with how the game has been designed and performance issues.

Ironically, FM26 was in development for an additional year as its intended predecessor was skipped due to poor quality. It was Sports Interactive’s Studio Director Miles Jacobson who decided to keep Football Manager 2025 from releasing as he did not think it would be fair to ask players to pay for a game he was not satisfied with.

Football Manager 2026 Touch also presents with reported issues.

On Dec. 1, the FM26 community was asked on X (formerly Twitter) to sum up the game in one sentence, and the overall message is clear – players are still upset.

“A potentially great game buried beneath a mountain of flaws, and one that feels as though it’s on the brink of collapse,” Stewart McIntyre responded on X after playing the game for about 400 hours.

Ashley Milton commented: “Got to admit I got it and sat in the menus for hours doing my best to like it. I just can’t. No in-game influence with shouts anymore either just leaves me sat wondering what’s the point of this.”

FM26 is already available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Touch version of the game is also available across Apple devices and this is the version that is slated to be released on Nintendo Switch on Dec. 4.

Touch is a slightly limited version of the PC version and since its release on Apple Arcade gamers have been quick to criticize everything from slow loading times, to crashes and even calling it un-playable.

Football Manager 2026 is the most ambitious addition to the franchise yet. The studio behind the game has signed multiple deals with clubs, including women’s football, and even FIFA to cover international teams. Unfortunately, the delivery has so far failed to deliver on all fronts.

Shortly after the game was released it peaked on SteamDB with 84,909 concurrent players but has since dropped to an average of roughly 45,000 players.