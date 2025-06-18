First-Person Horror Fishing Sim Out Fishing Announced

PRESS RELEASE – June 18, 2025 – Somewhere in the Woods, it’s just you, a rod, and whatever is just crawling through the fog. Out Fishing is a new first-person horror fishing game that lures players to a remote lake where the forest whispers and the fish aren’t the only things watching.

Announced by developer Mūn Mūn Games and publisher UNIKAT Label (behind POOLS, Dystopika), Out Fishing will initially be exclusive to PC.

Out Fishing blends the chill routine of a job sim with the creeping dread of psychological horror, all wrapped in a foggy wilderness players probably shouldn’t be in. In short: fish by day, flee by night.

Build a camp, upgrade tools, catch that fish, make profit, and don’t freak out wondering “Why is this fish that I’m holding talking to me?”

Features

A horror story players experience at their own pace, told through exploration, fishing, strange visions, and unsettling finds.

Upgrades and tools to access deeper waters, stranger areas, and the woods.

Light survival mechanics that focus on tension, not inventory spreadsheets.

A shifting day-night cycle that affects the fish, the forest, and things that might not be real.

A hauntingly quiet world full of memory echoes, half-truths, and one unspeakable goal: Reel in the thing that should’ve stayed buried.

About Mūn Mūn Games

Mūn Mūn Games is a one-person indie game studio based in Paris, France. It is focused on creating unique gaming experiences by blending simple and addictive mechanics with singular storytelling elements, offering players captivating worlds and memorable adventures. Out Fishing will be the studio’s first game.

About UNIKAT Label

UNIKAT Label is an independent publisher for independent games that push the art of gaming forward. Hosted in Perth, Australia, and born in 2024, the team has so far published POOLS and Dystopika, and the upcoming chill rooftop builder High Above, and online desktop idler Nano Neighbors.