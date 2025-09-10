First Look At Aether & Iron’s Blend Of Storytelling And Vehicular Chaos Gameplay

Seismic Squirrel unveils a fresh look at Aether & Iron, a narrative-driven RPG set in an alternate 1930s New York



The game blends smuggling, gangsters, and tactical car combat with dice-driven social encounters



Players take on the role of Gia, a smuggler caught in a conspiracy threatening the entire city



Launching on PC in 2026, the game features full voice acting, art deco style, and player-driven choices



A World Of Aether, Iron, And Smuggling

Seismic Squirrel has revealed a new trailer for Aether & Iron, a narrative-driven RPG heading to PC in 2026. The trailer showcases its unique setting, an alternate 1930s New York reshaped by the discovery of aether, a substance that powers anti-gravity technology. With towering skyscrapers and flying cars, this vertical city becomes the perfect backdrop for gangsters, smugglers, and corruption.

Players step into the shoes of Gia, a smooth-talking smuggler navigating a city where every choice carries weight. The trailer highlights systems that allow players to charm, bluff, and even lie their way through encounters, underpinned by dice rolls that determine success or failure. In a city already stacked against the player, luck becomes just as important as skill.

“We’re really excited to reveal Aether & Iron to the world,” said Jay Zylstra, President of Seismic Squirrel. “We hope to bring you on an immersive journey into a retro-futuristic 1930s New York, a timely setting of both hope and uncertainty based on many fascinating real-world people and events.”

This blend of hardboiled crime drama and futuristic technology is rare in RPGs. It offers something distinct, similar to how Disco Elysium injected fresh life into narrative RPGs, but with the added chaos of tactical car combat.

Turn-Based Vehicular Combat With A 1930s Twist

Combat in Aether & Iron takes a sharp turn from typical RPG encounters. Instead of sword duels or gunfights, battles unfold in high-speed chases across the city’s streets. Vehicles become weapons in their own right, armed with upgrades ranging from armor plating to flamethrowers.

Strategic decision-making lies at the core of these battles. Players must not only manage their own vehicles but also account for traffic hazards that can be weaponized against opponents. Ramming enemies into obstacles is risky but rewarding, creating a dynamic that calls back to games like Vigilante 8 or even the vehicular chaos of Twisted Metal, reimagined through a turn-based lens.

Speed through the city and engage in chaotic car battles with various weapons and tricks.

The customization of vehicles reinforces the smuggler fantasy. Cars are not just modes of transport, they become extensions of the player’s identity, packed with hidden compartments for contraband or modified for maximum destruction.

Characters With Stories To Tell

Narrative remains central to the experience. The writing team includes veterans with credits on Mass Effect, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry, suggesting a focus on branching choices and moral complexity.

Gia’s journey is not just about survival but also about relationships. The trailer hints at recruiting companions, each with their own backstories and motivations. Reconnecting with old friends, orchestrating betrayals, and building alliances create a layered narrative that allows players to influence the city’s fate.

The story is driven through characters and the roll of the dice.

This approach echoes the companion-driven storytelling of RPGs like Dragon Age or The Outer Worlds, where each ally brings depth and consequences to the unfolding drama. In Aether & Iron, these relationships are intertwined with the city’s conspiracies, heightening the stakes of every decision.

Skills, Dice, And Consequences

Progression in Aether & Iron revolves around three key attributes: Hustle, Smarts, and Brass. Each shapes how players handle both conversations and combat, offering flexibility in how situations are resolved.

The dice roll mechanic ensures that even the most prepared character is never invincible. This creates tension and unpredictability, aligning with the noir tone of the game’s world. Success may hinge on luck as much as planning, echoing tabletop RPGs where uncertainty is a core feature.

The garage is where cars and equipment can be customized.

Compared to systems in games like Baldur’s Gate 3, where dice-driven outcomes define player agency, Aether & Iron appears to embrace the same unpredictability but with a setting steeped in prohibition-era grit and futuristic intrigue.

A Visual Identity Rooted In The 1930s

The art style takes inspiration from detective comics and the art deco era, blending stylized visuals with atmospheric environments. This choice reinforces the alternate-history setting, giving players a city that feels familiar yet otherworldly.

The full voice acting promised by Seismic Squirrel adds weight to the narrative. Hearing the inhabitants of this world, whether philosophical, tragic, or comedic, grounds the story and helps bring the vertical city to life.

It’s like the Fifth Element meets Dark City to create an intriguing and visually appealing setting.

The result is a package that combines visual flair with narrative immersion. Where other RPGs lean into fantasy or cyberpunk aesthetics, Aether & Iron carves its own space with a setting that fuses noir drama with futuristic spectacle.

Building On The Legacy Of Narrative RPGs

Narrative-driven RPGs often succeed when they bring together player choice, memorable characters, and a unique setting. Aether & Iron checks each of these boxes while adding a vehicular combat system that few games have attempted in this style.

Its mix of smuggling, conspiracies, and anti-gravity technology positions it as a fresh contender in a crowded field. By weaving together influences from classics like Mass Effect and experimental titles like Sovereign Syndicate, the game could carve a place of its own in the genre.

With its planned release in 2026, Aether & Iron still has time to refine these systems. For now, the trailer offers a glimpse into a world where every deal, every drive, and every dice roll shapes the path forward.