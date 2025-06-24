Find Your Way Out of The Nowhere in Little Nightmares III, Available October 10

PRESS RELEASE – June 24, 2025 – Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. has announced LITTLE NIGHTMARES III, developed by Supermassive Games, will launch on October 10, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PC via Steam and Xbox on PC, and Nintendo Switch and Switch 2.

Pre-orders started today on all platforms except on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, which will start at a later date. The franchise has now sold 20 million units since the release of LITTLE NIGHTMARES in 2017.

Trapped in the Spiral, a world filled with delusions, Low & Alone are looking for a way out. Through their journey, they enter the Carnevale, a decrepit funfair which is the focus of the new trailer and gameplay deep dive.

The following editions of LITTLE NIGHTMARES III are available for pre-order:

Standard Edition.

Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the Secrets of The Spiral – Expansion Pass, and the Residents Costumes Pack.

Collector “Mirror Edition”, which adds to the Deluxe edition content, a figurine, a metal case, a physical artbook, the OST in digital and physical format, and some stickers.

Premium Collector “Spiral Edition”, exclusive to the Bandai Namco Store which contains the Collector “Mirror Edition” figurine, enhanced with a music box base, a Nome controller/phone holder and a double-sided coin of Low and Alone.

Pre-orders will give access to the Dark Six Costumes Set on all platforms. Pre-ordering a digital copy will also include the early access of LITTLE NIGHTMARES ENHANCED EDITION on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The Secrets of The Spiral – Expansion Pass includes two additional chapters to explore, which will be detailed at a later date, as well as an exclusive Costumes Set featuring a character that fans might recognize.

In addition, LITTLE NIGHTMARES ENHANCED EDITION has been announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC with a release date also set on October 10, 2025. LITTLE NIGHTMARES ENHANCED EDITION brings Six’s story to a new standard thanks to technical enhancements, such as volumetric lightning and ray tracing, as well as gameplay changes like better checkpoint placement, gameplay helpers, letting more players discover Six’s journey through the Maw.

LITTLE NIGHTMARES ENHANCED EDITION will be available right away to those who pre-order a digital copy of Little Nightmares III on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The final game announcement from the Little Nightmares Showcase is LITTLE NIGHTMARES VR: ALTERED ECHOES, which has been announced to be in development at Iconik Studio.

Little Nightmares continues to expand beyond video games, several other projects have been announced, spanning a variety of media such as comic books, podcasts and more.

