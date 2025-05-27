Fahkumram Enters TEKKEN 8 on July 10 as Armor King Teased For Autumn

TEKKEN 8 is expanding its roster once again. Bandai Namco has revealed new details on its upcoming Summer DLC, which brings back Fahkumram, the towering Muay Thai fighter from TEKKEN 7. He joins the roster with early access for Season 2 pass holders beginning July 7, 2025, ahead of his full release on July 10.

Fahkumram is now part of a 38-character lineup, adding even more brutality to TEKKEN 8’s dynamic roster. Known as one of Thailand’s national heroes in the game’s universe, he returns with a revenge-driven storyline centered around his hatred for the Mishima Zaibatsu. His comeback comes with a complete visual overhaul built for next-gen platforms.

“The Summer DLC update brings back Fahkumram, the Muay Thai fighter who was considered one of Thailand’s national heroes. In TEKKEN 8, Fahkumram, Thailand’s ultimate weapon, proceeds down a path of no return to take revenge against the Mishima Zaibatsu,” Bandai Namco said in a press release.

Meanwhile, the team at NetherRealm has been pulled off any further development of Mortal Kombat 1, signaling that the TEKKEN franchise has delivered a brutal finisher to its long-standing rival in the fighting game arena.



“We are hearing players’ requests for continued game support of Mortal Kombat 1, and, while we will continue to support Mortal Kombat 1 through balance adjustments and fixes, there will not be additional DLC characters or story chapters released from this point on,” MortalKombat1 tweeted on X.

TEKKEN 8’s Roster Expands With Legacy And New Fighters

Fahkumram’s addition increases TEKKEN 8’s total fighter count to 38. The game features both returning icons and fresh faces, including Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, Nina Williams, and the long-absent Raven. Azucena, a new fighter from Peru, also made her debut in this latest entry.

Last seen in the storyline of TEKKEN 2, Jun finally steps back into the conflict after a 25-year absence. Her presence adds deeper emotional stakes to the family saga, particularly for her son Jin Kazama.

Armor King is also set to return later this year in the TEKKEN 8 Season 2 character pass. Confirmed for an autumn 2025 release, he will be the next downloadable fighter joining the fray. While details on his abilities and design are not yet public, his comeback hasn’t really sparked much excitement among long-time TEKKEN fans on Reddit.

“This should have been a small ask to have them bring in legacy characters that haven’t been seen in a while that have large demand. Bruce, Ogre, Jinpachi, Jinrei, and to a lesser extent Michelle or even Angel,” Reddit user SuperPluto9 commented on the r/Tekken subreddit.

“What we have is continued development where we get half of which are repeat characters from the previous games DLC, and the rest include base roster T7 characters.”

According to Reddit user Kekkai_, bringing back legacy characters is the best way for the developers to show that they are listening to what the TEKKEN community is asking for.

“The community wants legacy characters and they (Bandai Namco) aren’t going to release unfinished characters. T8 Base roster is already big compared to other fighting games. The entire lifespan of TEKKEN 7 was people asking for legacy characters back,” Kekkai_ commented in the subreddit.

Every T8 fighter has been rebuilt using Unreal Engine 5, with next-gen character models that showcase everything from muscle tension to facial sweat. The visual detail brings each battle to life and reflects TEKKEN 8’s commitment to technical excellence on modern hardware.

Aggressive Gameplay And Heat System Redefine The Fight

TEKKEN 8 introduced a new core mechanic called the Heat System. This feature rewards aggressive playstyles, letting players apply nonstop pressure using character-specific moves and abilities. It was designed to keep both players and spectators engaged throughout every match.

The Heat System works in tandem with returning elements like Rage Arts, allowing dramatic comebacks and brutal finishes. The game’s environments are also fully destructible, enhancing the spectacle with collapsing walls and reactive scenery. Each match feels more cinematic and impactful.

Clive being on fleek so hard. No cap!

By encouraging offensive tactics, TEKKEN 8 became more accessible without sacrificing depth. Newcomers could jump in with button-mashing confidence, much to the chagrin of veterans relying on more complex strategies. The result is a faster, more intense take on the series’ traditional formula.

Arcade Quest Adds Single-player Progression And Learning

Arcade Quest offers players a brand-new way to explore TEKKEN 8. In this mode, players create a customizable avatar and compete in fictional arcades around the world. It is a single-player campaign designed to teach the core mechanics of the game through a fun, story-driven structure.

As the avatar progresses through battles, they grow in skill and face increasingly difficult opponents. This mirrors the player’s own learning curve, creating a built-in tutorial disguised as an engaging adventure. The narrative is lighter in tone but provides valuable practice.

Customization is a major feature of Arcade Quest. Players can unlock outfits, accessories, and visual upgrades for both their avatars and main roster characters. It is an inviting way to master the game without the stress of competitive matchmaking.

Customization Goes Deeper Than Ever in TEKKEN 8

TEKKEN 8’s customization features have been expanded to include more player control than any previous entry. You can edit full-body outfits, hairstyles, glasses, upper and lower body clothing, and shoes. Accessories can be resized and repositioned freely, offering maximum flexibility.

Character customization extends beyond cosmetics. Players can also adjust HUD elements, titles, and even the game’s background music through the in-game jukebox. This allows each player to tailor their experience down to the smallest detail.

Get stylish and lethal at the same time in TEKKEN 8.

Avatars used in Arcade Quest can also be heavily customized. From clothing styles to unique animations, players can shape their identity in the game’s online and offline modes. These changes are designed to make every battle feel more personal.

The Mishima Saga Continues With Cinematic Impact

The core story of TEKKEN 8 picked up where TEKKEN 7 left off. Heihachi Mishima is dead, and Kazuya now leads G Corporation in a campaign for global control. His son Jin must stop him, confronting his bloodline and the fate he once tried to escape.

TEKKEN 8’s narrative unfolds through cinema-quality cutscenes that transition seamlessly into fights. Recognized by the Guinness World Records, TEKKEN is the longest-running story in video game history, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2024, and this chapter pushes it into more emotional and explosive territory.

The battle between Jin and Kazuya forms the heart of the game. Their clash is not just physical – it is symbolic of generational trauma and personal choice. TEKKEN 8 blends fantasy with real emotional weight, keeping its storytelling grounded even as fists fly.