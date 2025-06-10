Everplay Companies Team17 and Astragon at Gamescom 2025

PRESS RELEASE – June 10, 2025 – Team17 and astragon Entertainment, both subsidiaries of everplay, are once again participants of Gamescom 2025 in Cologne. Both companies will present their latest games to the public at their joint booth in Hall 6.

The booth will feature numerous hands-on gaming opportunities as well as an engaging stage program, packed with this year’s top attractions. The exciting game line-up for this year – packed with simulation hits from astragon Entertainment and beloved indie games from Team17 – will be unveiled soon.

At the business stand in Hall 4.2, press representatives, content creators and industry partners will have exclusive access to presentations and insights into the latest projects from all three everplay subsidiaries astragon Entertainment, Team17, and StoryToys.

Gamers are invited to join the companies at gamescom 2025 from August 20 to 24 for an unforgettable experience of gaming excitement.

Team17 published award-winning titles, including games like Blasphemous, Dredge, Moving Out, and the Overcooked! franchise. With over 30 years in the industry, the company boasts a growing portfolio of games and successful first-party titles such as Hell Let Loose, The Escapists, Golf With Your Friends, and the iconic Worms series. On the show floor, Team17 will showcase a diverse selection of titles from its extensive catalog to visitors.

Astragon Entertainment is known for its renowned simulation brands such as Construction Simulator, Police Simulator: Patrol Officers, and Bus Simulator. The company recently announced the new game Firefighting Simulator: Ignite, as well as Seafarer: The Ship Sim. Alongside these popular titles, astragon offers a diverse array of distribution titles from global partners across various genres.