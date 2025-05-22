PRESS RELEASE – Epic Fantasy Blades of Fire Officially Launches Worldwide 

May 22, 2025 – Leading video game publisher 505 Games, and developer MercurySteam proudly announce the launch of the fantasy action-adventure masterpiece Blades of Fire on Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You are Aran de Lira, firstborn of the King’s Ward fighting the forces of the evil Queen Nerea who wields the power to turn steel into stone, rendering all resistance to her tyranny utterly futile. Featuring a groundbreaking combat and weapons mechanic, only you can forge and master near countless weapon varieties in your mission to bring her reign to an end.

“Blades of Fire is the culmination of years of passion, innovation, and storytelling from the incredible team at MercurySteam,” said Neil Ralley, President of 505 Games. “We can’t wait for players to dive in and forge their legend.”

Key Features

The Forge: Find Forge Scrolls, develop your forging skills and craft your weapon to suit your fighting style. The chosen weapon family and the materials you create it from will affect characteristics such as weight, length, durability, penetration and edge quality.

Choose your weapon: Choose between seven different weapon families and over 30 unique Forge Scrolls, which allow almost infinite weapon combinations. Your choice of weapon will be crucial when facing your enemy.

Tactical combat: A unique and challenging combat system which allows you to attack specific body parts of the enemy. Slash, stab or bludgeon enemies depending on the situation and what the enemy is equipped with. Only the right weapon will allow you to overcome the enemy’s armour.

You are not alone: Adso is Aran’s companion, a curious scholar drawn into the hero’s journey by fate. Though no warrior, his keen mind and ancient knowledge will prove invaluable. He observes, learns, and chronicles their path, offering insights that may turn the tide of battle. Most importantly, he speaks the lost tongue of the divine forgers – a key to unlocking the mysteries ahead.

Be on guard: Over 50 enemy types, including the Queen’s guards, creatures, undead and more. Each enemy has its own unique attack style, weapon, and armour setup.

A world full of mystery: Aran and Adso embark on an uncertain mission. The objective is clear, but the path is full of dangers, mysteries and epic settings such as huge castles, maze-like palaces and more. You will know only what our heroes know, your intuition and courage must fill in the rest.

AMD Fidelity: Blades of Fire supports X AMD Fidelity Super Resolution and Frame Generation technology, compatible with any brand of GPU.

About 505 Games

505 Games, a Digital Bros’ subsidiary, is a global publisher focused on offering a broad selection of video games for players of all ages and skill levels. The company publishes and distributes premium and free-to-play games on console and PC platforms as well as mobile devices. Publishing highlights include DEATH STRANDING (PC), Control, Assetto Corsa Competizione, Ghostrunner, Gems of War, Journey to the Savage Planet, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons.

About MercurySteam

MercurySteam Entertainment S.L., doing business as MercurySteam, is a Spanish video game developer based in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Madrid. It was founded by former members of Rebel Act Studios, who had developed Severance: Blade of Darkness in 2001. Other titles include Castlevania: Lords of Shadow trilogy and Metroid Dread.