ENDLESS Legend 2 Expands To PC Game Pass At Launch, Bringing Oceanic Fantasy Strategy To More Players

ENDLESS Legend 2 launches in early access on Sept. 22, 2025, via Steam, Microsoft Store, and PC Game Pass Game Preview



Players command unique fantasy factions on an evolving ocean world facing cataclysmic changes



Strategic options include empire building, turn based tactical battles, diplomacy, and exploration



Developed by Amplitude Studios and published by Hooded Horse, the game follows the acclaimed original ENDLESS Legend

A Sequel Expands Its Reach

Amplitude Studios and Hooded Horse confirmed that ENDLESS Legend 2 will launch into early access on Sept. 22, 2025. Beyond its Steam release, the game will also be available on Microsoft Store and through PC Game Pass on day one via Game Preview. This expanded platform strategy is meant to give players immediate choice in how they experience the sequel.

The decision reflects the broader trend of strategy titles reaching wider audiences through subscription platforms. With PC Game Pass, ENDLESS Legend 2 joins a lineup that already includes major turn based titles, giving Amplitude’s work increased visibility. The game’s early access model also ensures that its systems will be refined with community input from multiple storefronts.

“Since the beginning of the game’s development, we’ve been actively involving our VIP players and Insiders through our Amplifiers platform, forums and Discord. This engagement will continue during Early Access,” the dev team said on the game’s Steam page.

A free demo remains accessible via Steam, offering a preview of mechanics before the official early access launch. By spreading across multiple platforms at release, Hooded Horse and Amplitude Studios are signaling their intent to broaden the franchise’s reach beyond the niche strategy community.

Commanding Factions In A Dying World

ENDLESS Legend 2 positions itself as a fantasy strategy game with a unique oceanic setting. The planet is at the brink of extinction, reshaped by cataclysmic events that continuously alter terrain and open up new opportunities. Players lead factions with wildly different philosophies and abilities, each impacting empire building, diplomacy, and combat.

Factions include star descended warriors, cursed knights, and hive minded predators. These groups are not cosmetic variations but distinct playstyles with specialized strengths and limitations. One group thrives on endless war, another on cooperation with minor factions, while others pursue unique economies that diverge from traditional resource models.

There are plenty of options with strengths and weaknesses to satisfy numerous playstyles.

By emphasizing asymmetry, the game situates itself alongside titles like Stellaris, where faction identity shapes entire campaigns, and Age of Wonders 4, which allows diverse builds to influence strategies. ENDLESS Legend 2 distinguishes itself by embedding those differences in lore tied to its ocean world setting.

“Players’ feedback will help us refine core mechanics, balance factions, enhance AI behavior, and polish the overall experience – just as it did with the original ENDLESS Legend. We want to ensure this sequel not only lives up to expectations, but surpasses them, and Early Access is key to making that happen.”

Battles That Balance Scale And Tactics

Combat in ENDLESS Legend 2 mixes strategic positioning with direct tactical control. Players can auto resolve encounters or personally command units, leveraging terrain advantages such as chokepoints, cover, and elevation. Each faction brings battlefield abilities unique to its philosophy, making encounters feel different depending on the chosen empire.

The game supports large scale clashes, where fortifications, orbital weapons, and specialized units all contribute to outcomes. Heroes play a central role, leveling up with new traits, equipment, and relationships that can swing wars in unexpected ways. Properly trained commanders are positioned as game changers on the battlefield.

Keeping track of troop movements and skills is crucial to win every battle.

Compared to Total War: Warhammer, which emphasizes epic fantasy battles, ENDLESS Legend 2 maintains a more turn based, methodical pace. It also mirrors elements of Civilization VI, where terrain and adjacency bonuses can transform tactical outcomes. The balance between empire scale and unit level tactics ensures it stands apart within the strategy genre.

Building Empires In A Shifting Landscape

Players begin from a single city and expand outward, shaping growth according to faction strengths. Cataclysmic tidefalls periodically reshape the world, exposing new terrain, resources, and threats as oceans recede. Expansion requires both opportunism and foresight, as revealed land opens routes for both allies and invaders.

City building includes district planning, adjacency management, and technological advancement. Leaders must balance population growth, commerce, science, and military might, all while accounting for unpredictable environmental shifts. The constant transformation of the map ensures that strategies must evolve over time.

Building a city takes planning and taking resource management into account.

This design recalls mechanics from Against the Storm, where shifting conditions force adaptation, and Old World, where environmental and resource systems create long term planning challenges. ENDLESS Legend 2 combines these influences with its own emphasis on an evolving oceanic world.

Mysteries Beneath The Waves

Beyond empire management and combat, ENDLESS Legend 2 incorporates exploration and narrative. Ancient ruins, anomalies, and hidden artifacts dot the landscape, offering both risk and reward. Quests and storylines uncover the mysteries beneath the world’s surface, suggesting that a deeper power shapes the planet’s fate.

Victory conditions are varied, ranging from conquest and diplomacy to technological dominance and narrative revelations. This flexibility allows campaigns to end in multiple ways, depending on how players align their factions with the evolving environment.

Not every battle is settled by armies. A great leader will know when to resort to diplomacy.

Games like Endless Space 2 and Crusader Kings III have emphasized narrative within strategy, and ENDLESS Legend 2 follows that path by blending player driven stories with systemic complexity. By situating narrative in a constantly changing world, it offers unpredictability that ensures campaigns are never identical.

The Teams Behind The Game

ENDLESS Legend 2 is developed by Amplitude Studios, a Paris based team of over 170 developers. The studio is known for the broader Endless series as well as HUMANKIND, a historical 4X strategy title. Amplitude has consistently involved its community in development through early access and open feedback loops, an approach continued here.

Every army needs a few heroes to boost morale and battle enemies.

Publishing support comes from Hooded Horse, a company dedicated to strategy and tactics games. Its portfolio includes Manor Lords, Against the Storm, Old World, and Norland, aligning it with players who prioritize depth and complexity. Hooded Horse’s role positions ENDLESS Legend 2 alongside some of the most anticipated strategy releases of the decade.

Together, Amplitude Studios and Hooded Horse frame the game as both a continuation of the Endless lineage and a modern entry into the crowded strategy landscape. Their partnership ensures resources for development while maintaining the studio’s identity as a community driven creator.