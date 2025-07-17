Embrace The Void: Soulstone Survivors Corrupted Skin Pack, Available Now For Consoles

PRESS RELEASE – July 21, 2025 – Digital Bandidos and the team at Game Smithing invite players of Soulstone Survivors to succumb to the darkness with the launch of the Corrupted Skin Pack for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

This additional content pack for the smash hit Survivors-like transforms all 22 playable Void Hunters into their dark mirror selves: twisted forms forged by the void. Once defenders of order, these warped reflections hint at a reality lost to chaos. Whether a seasoned hunter or diving in for the first time, embrace the void in style with these cosmetic-only transformations.

Soulstone Survivors launched earlier this month for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, and puts players at the centre of a thrilling power fantasy, where every run transforms them into a living weapon. Carve through thousands of enemies with screen-shattering abilities, evolve a build, and face off against ruthless Lords of the Void in a challenge where mastery, not luck, defines the ascent to godhood.

The game has sold over one million copies in Early Access on Steam, gaining over 90% ‘Very Positive’ ratings from players, and has received high praise for its 1.0 and console releases, including glowing reviews from VICE, PlayStation Universe, Xbox Achievements, and more.

About Digital Bandidos

Digital Bandidos, established in 2024 by Steve Escalante and Lance James, leverages decades of combined experience in indie and AAA game publishing to empower independent game developers and their creations.

About Game Smithing

Game Smithing is a small, independent studio of Brazilian game developers spread across Brazil and the UK. Although the studio was first founded in 2022, some of the team have worked together for over 10 years, having first started a studio in founder Allan Smith’s basement back in 2012. Rogue Soulstone, Soulstone Survivors’ sister project, is currently in pre-production.