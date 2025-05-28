Dysplaced Builds on DYSMANTLE’s Success With a Bittersweet Apocalypse Survival

From smashing chairs to mastering sorcery, 10tons Ltd is building a legacy out of the end of the world. Following the runaway success of DYSMANTLE, which has now sold over 2 million copies, the Finnish studio is gearing up for its next post-apocalyptic offering: Dysplaced.

To mark the milestone, a physical edition of DYSMANTLE launches on June 17 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Europe and Australia. While the US version of the physical release is still up in the air.

“We can’t thank our fans enough for helping us hit the amazing milestone of 2 million copies sold,” said Sampo Töyssy from 10tons. “We are celebrating that with a new physical edition of DYSMANTLE hitting PS5 and Switch on June 27 (2025). This release is somewhat bittersweet for us, as we had planned to bring this to the US too, but due to some unfortunate circumstances the US release remains unconfirmed.”

From Ruins to Realms: Dysplaced Brings a Magical Twist to Survival

If DYSMANTLE was about breaking microwaves to get screws, Dysplaced is about tapping into forgotten magic to battle darkness while fishing for whatever mutated thing still swims. It swaps radioactive rubble for arcane ruins but keeps the core idea: start with nothing, then conquer everything.

The gameplay centers around exploration, resource gathering, crafting, and base building, echoing familiar systems seen in titles like Valheim and Don’t Starve. However, where many survival games emphasize desperation and punishing mechanics, Dysplaced introduces elements of magic, alchemy, and permanent progression. Mastery replaces misery, with tools like spellcraft and enchanted potions allowing for strategic depth and creative combat.

There is no ticking hunger bar or desperate scrambles for half a rat carcass. In Dysplaced, survival is not a punishment. Constructing camps, smithing gear, and fishing from cursed lakes are just a few of the many activities available. Players will also encounter mysterious creatures, ancient tombs, and hidden relics, all while uncovering the secrets of a world teetering on the edge of annihilation.

More Skyrim, Less Starvation Simulator

Dysplaced may trade radioactive wastelands for arcane forests, but the game carries forward 10tons’ commitment to handcrafted worlds and player-driven progression. The company’s earlier hit DYSMANTLE earned its following by blending action RPG mechanics with the satisfaction of environmental destruction and open-world exploration.

Rather than rely on constant hunger mechanics or survival drudgery, Dysplaced encourages long-term planning and personal growth. This approach sets it apart from more punishing titles in the genre, including The Long Dark and Project Zomboid, where each misstep can lead to a spiral of setbacks. In Dysplaced, setbacks are temporary, while advancement is permanent.

The game invites comparisons to Skyrim in its blend of exploration and magic, but retains a clear survival structure akin to Terraria or Craftopia. With its focus on building, mastery, and uncovering ancient knowledge, Dysplaced positions itself as a hybrid of survival strategy and fantasy adventure.

Celebrating Milestones While Forging Ahead

In a statement celebrating DYSMANTLE’s 2 million sales milestone, 10tons producer Sampo Töyssy acknowledged the role of the community in supporting the studio’s growth. The physical release of DYSMANTLE is intended as a token of appreciation, though logistical setbacks have delayed its launch in the United States.

Meanwhile, the development of Dysplaced continues with the goal of pushing the survival genre into new creative territory. Combining the mechanical depth of DYSMANTLE with the aesthetic and thematic richness of high fantasy, the title aims to build on what made its predecessor popular while offering something entirely new.

The survival grind remains, but it now includes potion brewing, critter catching, and the noble art of setting things on fire with your mind.

A Bittersweet Apocalypse Worth Surviving

With Dysplaced, 10tons reinforces its status as a studio unafraid to experiment within well-worn genres. Rather than asking players to survive another bleak wasteland filled with starvation and suffering, the game delivers a setting where even in the face of apocalypse, progress remains possible.

Survival games are often defined by scarcity and punishment. Dysplaced takes a different route. In this new world, the darkness may be closing in, but the tools to push it back are within reach. A world where the hero builds, crafts, cooks, and conjures their way toward hope.

And in a genre obsessed with making sure everyone remembers how terrible the end times are, that’s a refreshing change of pace.