DOOM The Dark Ages Launches May 15 With a Brutal New Vision of The Slayer’s Origin

DOOM The Dark Ages will launch on May 15, 2025. The game is a prequel to DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal and shifts the series into a dark fantasy setting. According to the official Slayers Club website, it delivers a grounded and heavy combat experience.

The game explores the early years of the DOOM Slayer. He is portrayed as a super weapon created by gods and kings to battle demonic forces. The new setting trades sci-fi backdrops for medieval battlefields drenched in blood and flame.

“Become the DOOM Slayer, the superweapon wielded by gods and kings against the legions of Hell. Traverse dark and twisted hellscapes from the Slayer’s past as you wield ancient and incredible power against the forces of evil,” the game’s official website said.

DOOM The Dark Ages presents a new perspective on the Slayer’s legacy. Players will discover how he became the feared figure known across the galaxy.

The Slayer Returns With New Arsenal of Destruction

Combat in DOOM The Dark Ages is designed to feel more physical and deliberate. The gameplay introduces a heavier tone that complements the fantasy-inspired environments. Weapons like the Shield Saw allow players to block, parry, and slice through demonic enemies.

Players can pilot the massive Atlan mech in large-scale combat scenarios. The game also includes sequences where the Slayer rides a fire-breathing Mecha Dragon. These elements add layers of intensity and scale without departing from DOOM’s core action.

The Atlan Punch is so satisfying.

“It simply isn’t DOOM without guns, and the ones in DOOM: The Dark Ages function like ranged medieval torture devices: mean, direct, brutal and effective” the Butcher Club website said, and continued: “Butcher demons with the Shotgun, impale them to walls with the Rail Spike, saturate the battlefield with superheated bone shards from the Skullcrusher and so, so much more.”

While the pace is more brutal, the game still emphasizes fast reactions and aggressive combat. Every encounter is designed to test skill, timing, and decision-making.

A Brave New Chapter For The DOOM Series

DOOM The Dark Ages represents a bold shift for the franchise. By exploring the Slayer’s mythological past, the game deepens the lore while maintaining the series’ violent roots. It opens the door for future titles to experiment with setting and tone.

“The Dark Ages lets players explore the far reaches of the DOOM universe, delving into abandoned temples, through dark forests and across brutal hellscapes and even worlds beyond,” the site said. “Explore the largest-ever play spaces made for a DOOM game and approach levels as you see fit.”

Get ready to butcher some demons.

The medieval theme does not soften the impact. Instead, it reinforces the Slayer’s eternal battle against the forces of Hell. Every detail in the design is built to show the raw intensity of combat and the weight of the Slayer’s mission.

DOOM The Dark Ages will be released for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. It will also be included with Game Pass on day one, offering instant access for subscribers. The game supports high-end graphics and next-gen performance across all platforms.