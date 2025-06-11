Dispatch Directors Reveal Star-Studded Cast Additions at Tribeca Festival

PRESS RELEASE – June 11, 2025 – AdHoc Studio, founded by ex-Telltale Games developers, revealed new additions to the all-star cast of Dispatch at the Tribeca Festival. The studio confirmed that Yung Gravy and Tanoai Reed bring two memorable characters to life in this superhero workplace comedy adventure coming to PC later this year.

Leading the reveal is chart-topping rapper Yung Gravy, voicing Golem, a sentient construct of clay and stone. Incredibly strong but even more loyal, Golem is part of the protagonist’s Z-Team at SDN (Superhero Dispatch Network). He will always have players’ backs and gladly devour their trash, including mortal enemies.

Joining him is veteran stuntman and actor Tanoai Reed (Fast & Furious, The Rundown, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), who lends his voice to Royd, SDN’s towering, lovable, and energetic lead engineer. Royd is responsible for repairing the destroyed Mecha Man suit and will bring an unlikely but heartfelt friendship to Dispatch. And despite his name, Royd has never touched a steroid in his life.

Another addition to the roster is Mayanna Berrin (Vampire: The Masquerade – New York by Night), a talented writer, voice actor, comedian, and performer. She portrays Coupé, a ghostlike assassin with a deadly reputation.

On board as well is Nimesh Patel, a comedian and television writer, voicing Galen. Also joining the cast are acclaimed comedians Jared Goldstein and Frankie Quiñones, giving their distinctive voices and comedic talent to characters that will be revealed at a later date.

Dispatch is a superhero workplace comedy set in modern-day Los Angeles. Players step into the boots of Robert Robertson (AKA Mecha Man), a former superhero who is forced to manage a dysfunctional crew of flawed ex-villains from behind a desk. While the main goal is to strategically send the team on epic missions, players must also navigate messy relationships, office politics, and life-or-death decisions. Every choice matters and affects the game’s narrative.

Hello, famous faces!

Dispatch’s misfits are brought to life by a stunning cast which includes Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Laura Bailey (The Last of Us II), Erin Yvette (The Wolf Among Us), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), Travis Willingham (The Legend of Vox Machina), Alanah Pearce (Cyberpunk 2077), Matthew Mercer (Critical Role), MoistCr1TiKaL, Jacksepticeye, Lance Cantstopolis, Joel Haver, THOT SQUAD, and other talents from every corner of entertainment.

Dispatch is set to release later this year on PC and consoles. A demo is currently available on PC.

About AdHoc Studio

AdHoc Studio was founded in late 2018 by alums from Telltale Games, Ubisoft, and Night School Studio. Based out of Los Angeles, CA, the team is responsible for award-winning titles such as The Walking Dead, Tales from the Borderlands, Minecraft: Story Mode, and The Wolf Among Us.