Deck of Haunts Summons The Grim Reaper For Friday The 13th Nightmare

Mantis Games has revealed a fitting surprise for horror fans: a major Deck of Haunts update timed precisely for Friday the 13th. The new Nightmare update lands on PC on June 13, 2025, and invites death itself to join the haunting.

The first major content expansion introduces Nightmare Mode, a Trap Starter Deck, new cards, traits and a higher level cap before unleashing the Grim Reaper. After a month of luring curious humans into twisted hallways, Deck of Haunts now dares its growing player base to endure an even more punishing challenge designed to reward only the most cunning haunters.

“By day, meticulously construct your mansion room by room, placing traps, spirits, and eerie anomalies to build a twisting, cursed domain. As night falls, lure humans into your lair and let the haunting begin,” Mantis Games said in a press release and added: “With a deck of fear-inducing cards at your disposal, you’ll bend reality, shift hallways, summon specters, and drive intruders to the brink of madness.”

Nightmare Mode Tests The Bold And The Foolish

Nightmare Mode brings thirteen sequential Nightmares, each split into thirteen nights haunted by escalating human threats. New groups arrive with unique traits, while sinister modifiers stack up to push each mansion to its limit.

Every kill and dose of madness feeds a soul counter. Gathering thirteen souls allows the Grim Reaper to appear and harvest a human victim on command. Death rarely works on schedule, but this time it takes orders.

It sucks to be that guy! The Grim Reaper takes no prisoners.

Players who survive all thirteen Nightmares unlock the Crypt Room. This hidden chamber ensures the Reaper remains available in other modes, because every haunted house deserves an employee of the month.

Trap Starter Deck Rewards Devious Plans

Veteran haunters reaching experience level twelve gain access to the Trap Starter Deck. This new deck favors hidden surprises, chain reactions and indirect terror, ensuring humans never feel safe no matter where they step.

Traps expand existing mechanics by combining ambush tactics with careful timing. Confidence becomes the enemy for any explorer who dares to relax inside the walls of a restless manor.

The Trap Starter Deck rewards quiet scheming over brute fear, adding fresh tricks for those who believe the best scares are the ones no one sees coming.

Unlockables And Small Surprises Arrive with Death

The Nightmare update includes new cards such as Corpse Explosion and Sleep Paralysis, alongside a new achievement for any player bold enough to master the Reaper’s domain.

Polish improvements also creep into the patch: heart death animations add grim detail, dead human portraits are removed for a cleaner view, and humans carrying the Helpline trait now display a clear turn counter.

In a final wink to horror fans, Jason officially joins the human name pool. For one unlucky explorer, Friday the 13th just got personal.

How Deck of Haunts Stands Among Similar Games

Deck of Haunts shares elements familiar to fans of deckbuilding games and horror strategy titles. Like Slay the Spire, building a strong deck is vital, but here the cards twist reality inside a haunted mansion instead of a fantasy tower.

In theme and mood, some players may find echoes of games like Darkest Dungeon, where tension, surprise threats and grim survival define each run. Unlike most haunted house games, Deck of Haunts places the player in control of the house itself, shifting rooms and spawning horrors instead of escaping them.

Instead of exploring a mansion and avoiding traps, you ARE the mansion and setting traps.

This combination of deckbuilding and room-building makes Deck of Haunts just a little different in a crowded genre, giving horror fans a fresh take on crafting fear from the floorboards up.

Deck of Haunts Expands Its Mansion of Nightmares

Deck of Haunts remains a twist on haunted house lore by putting players in control of the mansion itself. Rooms, traps, spirits and anomalies form a shifting labyrinth designed to lure, scare and consume.

At night, humans stumble through halls warped by haunting cards that summon ghosts and shred sanity one fear at a time. Once minds break, essence is claimed to expand the haunted empire and attract even stronger foes.

As more exorcists, police and Stone Masons appear, only the sharpest haunt masters thrive. Endless Mode remains for those who wish to test every trick in their deck without end. With Nightmare Mode and the Grim Reaper now in play, even death seems to find new ways to stay busy.

The Deck of Haunts Steam Key is available on Eneba.