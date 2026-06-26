New Game Releases: June 22 – 28, 2026

The final week of June delivers another diverse selection of video game releases, with everything from competitive fighting games and emotional indie adventures to retro-inspired RPGs and survival horror. Whether you’re looking to master new combos, unravel dark mysteries or simply enjoy a heartfelt journey, this week’s lineup offers something for players across every platform.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Developer Team NINJA and publisher Koei Tecmo return to the arena with Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, the definitive edition of the long-running fighting game. Building on the original release, Last Round bundles together the game’s extensive roster, stages, costumes and post-launch content while refining its fast-paced combat system for modern platforms. The release also includes a variety of quality-of-life improvements designed to make both online and offline play more accessible.

The biggest talking point surrounding Last Round is its positioning as the complete Dead or Alive 6 experience. With years of downloadable content consolidated into a single package, newcomers can experience the series at its fullest, while returning fans gain access to every major update without having to purchase content separately.

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Deer & Boy

Developed by Lifetap Studios and published by Plug In Digital, Deer & Boy is a cinematic puzzle-platformer that tells the story of a young boy and his loyal deer companion as they journey through a beautiful but dangerous world. Combining environmental puzzles, stealth sequences and emotionally driven storytelling, the game places a strong emphasis on cooperation between its two protagonists.

Ahead of launch, Deer & Boy has drawn comparisons to acclaimed narrative adventures such as Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and Spirit of the North, thanks to its touching premise and painterly visual style. Early previews have praised the game’s atmospheric presentation and wordless storytelling, making it one of the more intriguing indie releases of the week.

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Dark Scrolls

Developed by doinksoft and published by Devolver Digital, Dark Scrolls is a fantasy-themed action platformer that blends fast-paced hack-and-slash combat with shoot-’em-up chaos and roguelite progression. Players can tackle procedurally generated runs either solo or in local and online co-op, choosing from a roster of distinct heroes, each with unique abilities, side objectives and customizable accessories that encourage different playstyles. Handcrafted levels, branching paths, hidden secrets and increasingly challenging bosses ensure that no two runs play out exactly the same.

One of the game’s standout features is its emphasis on replayability. Between runs, players can spend collected coins at Bruce & Goose’s Shoppe to unlock powerful perks, devastating attacks and summonable allies, creating over-the-top combinations inspired by classic arcade games. Following its launch on June 22 for PC and Nintendo Switch, Dark Scrolls has already earned praise for its charming pixel-art presentation, cooperative gameplay and satisfying blend of old-school platforming with modern roguelite design.

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Flesh Made Fear

Developed by Tainted Pact Games and published by Assemble Entertainment, Flesh Made Fear is a survival horror title heavily inspired by the genre’s PlayStation-era classics. Players investigate a remote research facility overrun by grotesque biological horrors, carefully managing limited resources while solving environmental puzzles and uncovering the truth behind a terrifying scientific experiment.

The game has generated considerable interest thanks to its deliberate throwback approach, featuring fixed camera angles, oppressive atmosphere and methodical exploration. Recent previews have highlighted its practical creature designs and classic horror influences, positioning Flesh Made Fear as one of the year’s most promising indie horror releases. We’ll have a review of this soon.

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Notable Mentions

Several other games are also worth keeping an eye on this week. Starfox makes a welcome return on Nintendo Switch 2, reviving one of Nintendo’s most beloved sci-fi franchises for a new generation of players. A Necromancer’s Tale arrives on PC, offering a narrative-focused RPG where morality and forbidden magic shape the story.

Mousebusters brings cooperative ghost-hunting action to PC and consoles with a light-hearted cartoon aesthetic, while Deltarune: Chapter 5 continues Toby Fox’s acclaimed RPG saga, launching on Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Whether you’re revisiting a legendary fighting series, exploring heartfelt indie adventures or braving nightmare-fuelled survival horror, this week’s releases showcase just how varied the gaming landscape continues to be.