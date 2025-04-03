Dead by Daylight Summons Tokyo Ghoul Into The Fog

Behaviour Interactive’s popular asymmetrical horror multiplayer Dead by Daylight adds a face to its roster of Killers, in Ken Kaneki. As the star of noted manga Tokyo Ghoul, players will get to harness Kaneki’s signature half-Ghoul powers on behalf of the game’s mysterious Entity.

Kaneki’s arrival into the world of Dead by Daylight is part of the Tokyo Ghoul Collection. As well as letting players take control of Kaneki, they can get hold of themed outfits from the series, such as Rize Kamishiro aka Binge Eater, and Kaneki’s best friend, Hideyoshi Nagachika aka Hide.

“Now trapped in an endless cycle of Trials and twisted by The Entity, it’s safe to say the Ken Kaneki you once knew is gone. In his place stands The Ghoul, a masked nightmare as cruel and cunning as the captor who once placed a centipede in his ear,” the developers said in a press release.

“While his personality is different, it was important for players to feel like they’re playing the Kaneki they know from the series,” said Principal Game Designer, Janick Neveu, in the same press release. “The surreal existence of his tentacles are such an integral part of the character, so we knew right away that they would form the basis of his Power.”

A Fresh Spin on a Popular Character

In other Tokyo Ghoul media, Ken Kaneki is a mild-mannered university student who’s attacked by the Binge Eater and turned into a half-ghoul. Now with special powers, Kaneki has to juggle his normal human life with his new dark urges.

Dead by Daylight uses its malevolent Entity to erase any humanity from Kaneki, turning him into a formidable killing machine. Players using him as a Killer will be able to call upon his One-Eyed Terror power, where tentacles erupt from Kaneki’s back and propel him across the map, or towards an unlucky Survivor.

He just wants to give you a hug, that’s all.

Players will also be able to enter an Enraged Mode that sees Kaneki use his tentacles repeatedly in quick succession, if he damages a Survivor while using his special ability.

“While in Enraged Mode, Kaneki’s tentacles become momentarily stronger,” said Neveu. “While Enraged, you’ll gain an additional lunge, and if you manage to connect to a Survivor, your follow-up Vault will be even faster. Gaining a key benefit from attacking a Survivor helps add a fun strategic element to The Ghoul’s gameplay.”

Ghoulish Cosmetics

Players will also get the chance to unlock new cosmetics, including The Ghoul Within outfit for Kaneki, Eto’s Creation outfit for Nea Karlsson, Ghoul Touka outfit for Yui Kimura, and several masks for Jake Park, The Unknown, Jonah Vasquez, and David King. Dead by Daylight is available on all major platforms, including Nintendo Switch.