PRESS RELEASE – Dark Fantasy Strategy Game, Eye of The Summoner, Launches on May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 – Originally created during Ludum Dare 55, Eye of The Summoner has grown into a full-featured game thanks to strong community support. Players take on the role of the Eye, a mysterious force bound to a cursed tower, summoning dark minions to fend off waves of heroic human invaders.

The game blends strategy and action as players rotate the tower to direct their summons, select upgrade cards between waves, and adapt to an ever-growing onslaught of enemies.

Eye of the Summoner features

Endless wave-based survival with increasing difficulty.

Six summonable minion types with upgradeable stats and abilities.

Achievements, cloud saves, global leaderboards, and full controller support.

Full compatibility with Windows and Linux.

Eye of The Summoner is launching as a complete product, not in Early Access, and the developers plan to continue adding content and features during the coming months.