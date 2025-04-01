Daedalic Entertainment Takes on Coins, Crown & Cabal as Publisher

The developer of Coins, Crown & Cabal, German-based Magni Games, will take the game in a different direction from a free-to-play to a premium model, and have signed with Daedalic Entertainment to take on the duties of publisher following player feedback.

Coins, Crown & Cabal is an upcoming medieval economic, political, and trade simulation game where success is based on making strategic decisions to accumulate wealth, influence, and power as players build a thriving trading empire.

“We are aware that some of you (players) followed us specifically for Coins, Crown & Cabal being planned as a Free-to-Play title, but after careful reconsideration we believe that the majority of the community, the game itself – as well as its development – benefit far more from this change,” said Magni Games in a press release.

Initially, Coins, Crown & Cabal was described as being an MMO, but with the new direction supported by Daedalic, the medieval game is better understood as an online multiplayer strategy game. This was Magni Games’ idea from the beginning, which is now made possible.

It’s not clear by how much this will set back the release of the game as multiple alpha testing phases are currently being planned by Magni Games for later in 2025.

Strategic decisions will grow the trading empire.

Much of the original work put into the trading system and mechanics, including the distinct game views like the 3D settlement and map overview along with the 2D world map, will stay as it is but with some improvements following community testing.

About The Studios

Magni Games was founded in 2022 by three developers in pursuit of running their own studio. The staff has grown since then and Coins, Crown & Cabal will be the company’s first title.

Daedalic has supported indies studios release games for more than 17 years. The studio focuses on games in four distinct areas: storytelling, strategy, co-op, and wholesome games. The staff is currently working on several projects simultaneously across consoles and PCs in different markets.

Among the studio’s most recent games are New Cycle, Barotrauma, Potion Tycoon, and Hidden Deep. Games that are upcoming include The Occultist, Woodo, Once Upon a Puppet, and Wild Woods.