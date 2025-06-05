Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Premiers on Switch 2 With Launch Trailer Amidst Backlash From Witcher 4 Demo Video

CD PROJEKT RED’s award-winning Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition released on June 5, 2025 on Switch 2 on the same day the highly anticipated handheld console hit the shelves in Nintendo retailers around the world.

The Polish studio behind the game is currently working on the fourth installment of the Witcher franchise together with Unreal, as Witcher 4 will be built on the updated version of the Unreal Engine 5.6.

On June 4, both companies jointly showcased an early demo video of what the game could look like, which caused backlash from gamers and claims of false advertising. Even though it said in the bottom of the screen that the video is a “technical presentation – not actual gameplay,”

But now they’ve gone and done it again – releasing a launch trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition without gameplay footage. However, there are already plenty of gameplay videos on YouTube to confirm that CD PROJEKT RED has managed to transfer the RPG to the smaller Switch 2’s 7.9-inch screen.

New Ways to Experience Night City

Set in the open-world of a sprawling megalopolis and its desolated surroundings, Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG driven by narrative and player choices. It’s a world dominated by power, glamor, and funky body modifications.

This is where players step into the shoes of V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary. As the story progresses, players can modify the protagonist to fit their playstyle as they take on missions and build up street cred.

Night City is very much alive.

“Anything we did has to be seamless and it was very, very challenging. The idea we had for Cyberpunk is all about immersion. So when you talk to a character you want to be close up; You want to see their facial expressions; You want to see their mannerisms,” Charles Tremblay, CD PROJEKT RED VP of Technology, said in a YouTube video when talking about Cyberpunk 2077 on Switch 2.

“We did not manage to find a way to make it work in third person. This is why we went into first-person so we could add those new experiences to the players.”

The Switch 2 version will also introduce new game mechanics such as motion controls, gyro aiming, and touch screen possibilities. While those familiar with playing the game on PC will still be able to use a mouse for more familiarity.

Ultimate Edition Includes Spy-thriller Expansion Phantom Liberty

The expansion takes place in a Night City district known as Dogtown, a militarized and decaying zone ruled by a ruthless ex-soldier turned warlord named Kurt Hansen. This narrative is obviously inspired by the 1981 sci-fi classic Escape from New York, starring Kurt Russel as the iconic Snake Plissken.

Even the mission from the movie is exactly the same – to extract the President after a crash from the sky. In the game it just so happens to be her orbital shuttle that’s gone down in Dogtown. But through espionage, political manipulation, and shifting alliances, V stands a chance of getting the job done.

One of the expansion’s biggest features is the addition of Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an NUSA sleeper agent operating in Dogtown. His performance is widely praised and adds serious dramatic weight, balancing well against Keanu Reeves, who returns as Johnny Silverhand. The story explores the tension between Reed’s loyalty to a broken government and V’s desperate search for survival.

Unlike the base game, Phantom Liberty offers a more grounded and tightly plotted narrative. The stakes are personal and geopolitical rather than mythic or philosophical. The expansion also features multiple endings, including one that significantly alters the conclusion of the main campaign.