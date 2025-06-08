Cronos: The New Dawn Set for Fall 2025 Launch – New Gameplay Trailer Unveiled at Xbox Games Showcase

PRESS RELEASE – June 8, 2025 – Bloober Team, the developers behind the acclaimed SILENT HILL 2 remake, have announced a Fall 2025 release window for Cronos: The New Dawn, their new original survival horror IP. The announcement was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer highlighting intense combat, survival within a hostile nest, terrifying enemies, and the game’s unique merging mechanics.



Cronos: The New Dawn delivers a haunting journey through time and terror. Set in two eras – the decaying future and 1980s Poland – players are plunged into a world inspired by the real Krakow district – Nowa Huta, where survival means bending time itself.



Play as a Traveler, an agent of the mysterious Collective, emerging from a dystopian future to dive back into time and extract people before they perish in the apocalypse. As players explore a world on the brink of annihilation, they’ll encounter grotesque enemies known as the Orphans.



Don’t Let Them Merge



The new gameplay trailer reveals intense survival moments inside the Orphans’ nest, offering a closer look at these terrifying creatures. Orphans are twisted, body-horror monstrosities born from humanity’s darkest nightmares.



The trailer showcases their behaviour – exceptionally aggressive and relentless – turning every encounter into a desperate fight for survival. Most importantly, players must prevent them from merging. As previously shown, defeated enemies must be burned immediately.



If not, they risk being absorbed by other foes, triggering a merge that creates an even stronger and faster enemy.



Exploring The Twisted Realms of The New Dawn



Additionally, the exciting new trailer reveals part of the story of a mysterious Predecessor – Traveler ND 3500 – and their cryptic travel log. Players will journey through unsettling post-apocalyptic environments inspired by the existing Polish district – Nowa Huta, where decaying Brutalist architecture is warped and twisted by reality-bending anomalies.



The game is set for release in Fall 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC.



About Bloober Team



Founded in 2008, the Kraków-based studio Bloober Team specialises in creating deep and immersive horror games. With a team of over 250 creative specialists, the studio continuously pushes the boundaries of storytelling, delivering rich and complex narratives to players worldwide.



The studio’s award-winning portfolio includes titles such as the Layers of Fear series, Blair Witch, Observer: System Redux, and The Medium. Bloober Team’s most recent project, developed in collaboration with Japanese publisher KONAMI, was the highly anticipated remake of the iconic horror game SILENT HILL 2.

