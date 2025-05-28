PRESS RELEASE – Cortopia Announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, First Ever TMNT VR Game

May 28, 2025 – The sewers are stirring. The rooftops are restless. And Cortopia Studios – creators of the critically acclaimed VR action hit Gorn 2 – have announced their next game that will leave gamers without headsets green with envy. Created in collaboration with Paramount Game Studio, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City is actively in development as the first standalone virtual reality experience set in the storied Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) universe.

Built from the ground up for virtual reality, Empire City will let players suit up as Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello or Michelangelo in an action-driven adventure that’s equal parts hard-hitting combat and an exploration of the bonds of brotherhood. Comic book writer Tom Waltz, best known for his work on The Last Ronin and over 100 issues of IDW TMNT comic series, has joined the team as narrative consultant to help give Empire City the story, tone, and heart that the fans of TMNT comics have come to expect.

“As much as the Turtles are about action, their story is even more about family,” said Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Creative Director on Empire City. “Their strength comes from their bond, and this is something that resonates deeply with fans. Tom Waltz is one of the best-loved minds in the TMNT creatorverse today, and his stories over the last decade have helped to shine a light on that bond. We couldn’t be more excited to have him involved in the project.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will emerge from the sewers to debut on headsets in 2026. To stay on top of the action, players can wishlist the game on Meta Quest starting today.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Beyond Frames is an XR-focused publisher with its development studios Cortopia, Moon Mode and partner studio Odd Raven. Offering creative and technical consulting, funding, marketing and publishing services, Beyond Frames partners with studios creating amazing XR products such as Ghosts of Tabor (Combat Waffle Studios), ARK and ADE (Castello Inc.), and Mixture (Played With Fire).

Cortopia Studios is the wholly owned subsidiary of Beyond Frames Entertainment responsible for the creation of award-winning and critically acclaimed virtual reality games such as Gorn 2, Escaping Wonderland, Wands Alliances and Down the Rabbit Hole.

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount, a leading global media and entertainment company that creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide.

Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Consumer Products’portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios.