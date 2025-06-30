Cooperative Souls-Like ‘Soul-Chained’ Goes Viral With 830K YouTube Video

PRESS RELEASE – June 30, 2025 – In life, you were bitter rivals, sworn enemies…in Purgatory, you are each other’s last hope of salvation. Soul-Chained, a new souls-like combat platformer from Kryoware Games, binds you together with your fellow warlord to fight your way through a world of giants, up to the true Afterlife.

Slash and roll, striking enemies and dodging their attacks, all while staying within chain-length of your partner. Stray too far and get yanked back, falling to the ground and wasting precious seconds struggling back up onto your feet.

But the link isn’t without its advantages: tangle up enemies in the chain to interrupt their moves, or trip out their legs from under them, and suddenly it is their turn to topple to the ground. Work together with a partner through perilous platforming challenges, jumping together and using the chain to overcome obstacles that no single soul could hope to face.

Soul-Chained is a game with a simple premise that makes a powerful impression. Racking up more than 830,000 views as the headliner of Iron Pineapple’s viral YouTube video, Soul-Chained offers a free demo on Steam, with a full release later this Summer.

Key features of Soul-Chained

Entangled Combat and Platforming Challenges. Master the art of dodge-rolling without straying too far from your companion! Master the art of jumping together across harrowing chasms, between tiny perches, and once you’ve learned not to get in each other’s way, you can begin true cooperation; using your chain to tangle up enemies, or riding it like a zip-line along narrow ledges and wires.

Two to Four Players. Is just one bonded soul not enough? Up to four players can link together and face the challenges of Purgatory, all tied to a central chain. Communication is key.

Haunted World After Death. Purgatory is vast and eerie, with enemies from the size of just a man all the way up to giants that tower in the horizon. Join together with a bitter rival warlord and fight to clean away the mistakes of your life.

About Kryoware Games

Kryoware Games is a solo development studio based in London. Soul-Chained, a cooperative souls-like, is their first major release, currently available to wishlist on Steam. The demo has achieved fame as the headliner of this viral YouTube video by Iron Pineapple, with over 1,200,000 views.