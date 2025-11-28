COLORFUL Expands B850 Lineup With New CVN, Battle Ax, and MEOW Motherboards

• COLORFUL unveils three new B850 motherboards designed for next generation AMD Ryzen processors

• New models introduce upgraded power delivery and advanced connectivity

• The MEOW Series arrives on the AMD B850 chipset with a refreshed aesthetic

• All boards support Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series processors and high speed DDR5

COLORFUL Broadens Its B850 Series For Next Generation AMD Hardware

Colorful Technology Company Limited announced three additions to its B850 motherboard family, aimed at users building systems around upcoming AMD Ryzen processors. The launch includes the CVN B850M ARK FROZEN, the BATTLE AX B850M PLUS S WIFI7, and the COLORFIRE B850M MEOW WIFI7. Each model introduces enhanced power delivery, expanded connectivity options, and updated visual designs tailored to distinct user groups.

The new lineup targets gaming, content creation, and enthusiast level builds. All three boards support AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 Series processors, positioning the family as an adaptable platform for multiple performance tiers. The company highlights DDR5 compatibility across the entire range, alongside thermally optimized designs.

One of the most notable additions is the MEOW Series entry for AMD Ryzen users. The COLORFIRE B850M MEOW WIFI7 marks the series debut on the AMD B850 chipset, offering a refreshed white aesthetic combined with the recognizable cat themed design language. This model extends the playful identity of the MEOW line into the high performance mainstream segment.

Together, the three boards provide options that scale from casual gaming configurations to overclocking oriented systems. COLORFUL positions the expanded series as a balance between style focused builds and performance driven setups.

MEOW Model Introduces New White Aesthetic and playful BIOS Theme

The COLORFIRE B850M MEOW WIFI7 extends the brand’s signature cat inspired styling into the B850 family. A warm white painted heatsink armor and an iridescent nameplate define the updated look, accompanied by a minimalist MEOW logo. The motherboard’s custom BIOS continues this theme, applying the playful identity to system level controls.

MEOW!

The board includes a 10 plus 2 plus 1 power phase design rated at 55 A, supporting consistent performance for mainstream and high tier AMD CPUs. Four DDR5 alloy memory slots offer the bandwidth needed for modern workloads, allowing the system to adapt to gaming and productivity focused tasks.

Connectivity is centered around a 5G LAN and Wi Fi 7 network solution. This dual option layout is designed to support both low latency gaming and flexible connectivity when switching between use cases. The company highlights this model as a blend of personality driven design and practical performance.

The MEOW board’s focus on aesthetic individuality complements its technical feature set, broadening the appeal of the B850 lineup to users seeking themed builds without sacrificing modern connectivity or processor support.

CVN ARK FROZEN Focuses on Overclocking and High Performance Gaming

The CVN B850M ARK FROZEN targets users planning to run high end Ryzen processors, including the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Its 14 plus 2 plus 1 phase power module rated at 80 A is designed to handle heavy loads, positioning the board for overclocking scenarios and extended gaming sessions.

Just let it goooooooooooo!

A built in clock generator enables hardware level CPU base clock adjustments. This allows performance tuning beyond standard firmware controls, supporting advanced users aiming for tightly optimized processor behavior. Upgraded memory circuitry pushes DDR5 compatibility up to 8400 MHz, providing additional headroom for high frequency memory kits.

Storage options include three M2 slots and four SATA ports, offering flexibility for multi SSD setups and large capacity configurations. Networking is supported by 2 point 5G Ethernet and Wi Fi 7, supplying an esports ready connection profile that prioritizes responsiveness.

The ARK FROZEN model centers on raw performance with a feature set built to accommodate demanding hardware and user controlled tuning. Its position in the lineup reinforces COLORFUL’s focus on serving enthusiast builders.

Battle Ax Model Updates Design While Maintaining High Performance Support

The BATTLE AX B850M PLUS S WIFI7 introduces a new black heatsink armor that emphasizes sharp lines and a layered metal texture. The redesigned cooling channels integrate with the Battle Ax logo, forming a visual identity aligned with the series tradition of bold, angular motifs.

Honestly looks like something Darth Vader would use to power his tie-fighter.

A 10 plus 2 plus 1 power phase setup with 55 A DrMOS supports high performance CPUs including the Ryzen 9 9900X3D. This configuration enables stable power delivery for gaming systems focused on sustained performance. The board positions itself between the visually expressive MEOW model and the performance heavy ARK FROZEN variant.

Its network configuration delivers 5G LAN and Wi Fi 7 capabilities. This combination is aimed at competitive online play, providing high bandwidth and low latency conditions across wired and wireless options. COLORFUL highlights the connection setup as a core feature for users prioritizing stable and fast online performance.

The Battle Ax entry rounds out the expanded B850 lineup with a mix of updated aesthetics and consistent performance support, serving users seeking a more understated but still performance capable motherboard.